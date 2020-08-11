Field Squared Shortlisted for 2020 SaaS Awards

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced that it is a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year category. Now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Oftentimes field service management software forces an organization's business processes into the software provider's view of how work is conducted. This outdated approach marginalizes how the experts—the organization that ultimately uses the software—actually manages operations.

Field Squared's all-in-one field service automation software serves as the digital backbone of an organization's operations and is instead configured to its highly individualized business processes. The result is semi-tailor-made solution to help organizations increase efficiency, reduce costs and consolidate systems.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Software-as-a-service's force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business. This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodelling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions."

"It is an honor to be recognized and shortlisted by the SaaS Awards for our ground-breaking field service automation software," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "This reinforces the hard work and commitment Field Squared makes every day to continually innovate, bringing to bear forward-looking solutions."

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

