Fieldbus Solutions Market for Process Industry in the US in Industrial Machinery Sector: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends

According to the Technavio, Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US is expected to grow by USD 126.27 million. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

The benefits attained by end-users is one of the prominent drivers of the Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US. In addition, the high investments in process industries is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US.

Prominent Company Profiles:

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Flowserve Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Highlights:

Market Analysis by End-user

Oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical and petrochemical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal and mining industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Analysis by Protocol

PROFIBUS - size and forecast 2020-2025

modbus - size and forecast 2020-2025

DeviceNet - size and forecast 2020-2025

AS-i - size and forecast 2020-2025

SERCOS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Analysis by Solution

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

