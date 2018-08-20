FieldEdge Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

ATLANTA and FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldEdge (formerly dESCO), the leading field service management software provider in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America.

Every year the Inc. 5000 list highlights the successes of the fastest growing private companies in America's economy. The companies that appear on this year's list collectively amassed more than $206.2 million in revenue in 2017. Individually, FieldEdge contributed double-digit percentage revenue growth over the span of three years as one of the companies featured on the list.

FieldEdge is a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list, making its debut on the list back in 2017. As the leading provider of service management software to contractors, FieldEdge credits its rapid growth and success to an innovative product that stays on the cutting-edge of technology.

"FieldEdge is honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years," said Connie Certusi, President of FieldEdge, "The consistent growth trends we're experiencing is a testament to the strength of the product and the amazing FieldEdge team."

About FieldEdge



FieldEdge is the leading vertical SaaS business that enables contractors to run their small businesses with ease, save time and make more money through targeted marketing and improved resource utilization. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and overall workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by 35 years of industry-leading knowledge. FieldEdge has offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta. To learn more visit https://www.fieldedge.com or contact us at 800-226-7529.

