Fieldin Signs Cooperation Agreement to Help Argentina Growers Fend Off Pests, Disease

FRESNO, California, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldin has signed a cooperation agreement with the Estación Experimental Agroindustrial Obispo Colombres (EEAOC) to help protect the Argentina citrus industry from detrimental pests, bacteria and diseases such as Huanglongbing (HLB). According to the agreement, Fieldin will help the EEAOC monitor and analyze real-time data from more than 5,000 pest traps spread throughout Northern Argentina.

Founded in 2013, Fieldin's smart farming platform helps growers better understand pest pressures, optimize spray applications and other critical farm management activities.

Using proprietary sensors and mobile-friendly software, Fieldin's technology seamlessly connects in-field sensors, tractors and machinery to provide managers with actionable data that improves production, transparency and efficiency in the field.

"We're excited to work with the EEAOC and the growers in Argentina to help prevent the spread of HLB and other threats to the citrus industry," said Fieldin CEO and Co-Founder Boaz Bachar. "We've seen first-hand what invasive species and disease can do to the citrus industry in other regions, and it's crucial that we leverage real-time field data to get ahead of these issues."

Bachar, along with Fieldin's Argentina team, signed the agreement last month in a meeting with EEAOC Technical Director Daniel Plopper in Argentina.

The EEAOC is an autarchic entity in the area of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Government of Tucumán, with a goal of helping advance technology and production in the province's agriculture industry. Its citrus program aims to improve production for citrus farms by controlling the pests and diseases that affect production and international exports.

"We look forward to working closely with the EEAOC to build forward-thinking solutions for the citrus industry," said Fieldin COO and Co-Founder Iftach Birger, who first met with the EEAOC on its visit to Israel last year to seek out innovative solutions in the agtech industry.

"It's refreshing to see a government body move as swiftly as the EEAOC did to help its growers in the fight against HLB and other diseases and pests," Birger added. "For a lot of these diseases, there is no known cure once trees become infected. So we have to do everything in our power to help identify issues in real-time and prevent the damage from spreading. That's the power of real-time field data in agriculture."

