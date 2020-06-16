FieldNET® Pivot Watch™ is Now Available for U.S. and Canada Customers to Purchase on Amazon

Online availability and do-it-yourself (DIY) installation makes entry-level remote irrigation monitoring more accessible than ever.

OMAHA, Neb., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced that U.S. and Canada customers can now purchase FieldNET Pivot Watch, the industry's leading remote irrigation monitoring solution, on Amazon.

"Our goal is to make irrigation monitoring accessible for every grower. To do that, we need to meet growers where they are, and that is increasingly online," said Brad Dunbar, aftermarket manager at Lindsay Corporation. "Now that it's available on Amazon, we've made it even easier for our U.S. and Canada customers to purchase FieldNET Pivot Watch and begin remotely monitoring their pivots - at any time and from anywhere."

An ultra-low-cost solution, FieldNET Pivot Watch offers reporting on the flow of water and current pivot position, direction and speed. The solar-powered unit mounts onto any center pivot irrigation system, regardless of age or brand - including hydraulic systems. With integrated cellular connectivity, GPS positioning and other embedded sensors, this solution lets growers monitor their pivot's functions via the FieldNET app – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"It easily attaches directly to the span pipe - there's no need to connect to the electrical circuitry of the pivot. That means growers can install it themselves," Dunbar said. "Although it is a DIY solution, Amazon customers will be connected to a local Zimmatic® dealer and also have access to the FieldNET Customer Support team, meaning they can expect top-notch support at every level."

The first year monitor-only FieldNET subscription is included with the price of the FieldNET Pivot Watch. The FieldNET app also provides access to FieldNET Advisor®, an automated irrigation scheduling tool that will help them make faster, better-informed irrigation decisions.

The FieldNET Pivot Watch package available on Amazon is priced at $440 USD and comes with a water pressure transducer. Growers may also purchase FieldNET Pivot Watch - with or without a pressure transducer - through their local Zimmatic dealer.

For more information about FieldNET Pivot Watch, talk to a local Zimmatic dealer or visit www.PivotWatch.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, FieldNET Pivot Watch, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

