Fiera Capital Appoints New Global Head of Real Estate

TORONTO and LONDON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wenzel Hoberg as Global Head of Real Estate, effective January 16, 2023. Wenzel will be based in Toronto.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, Wenzel will lead the growth of Fiera Real Estate's Canadian and UK platforms in key markets, with a focus on bringing best-in-class strategies to investors and efficiently allocating capital. Building on the firm's existing footprint, Wenzel will support the firm's capital-raising efforts and partnership development.

"Wenzel brings a proven track record of leading high-performing real estate teams in Europe and Canada," said John Valentini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Private Markets. "His global insight and deep expertise in real estate and in successfully navigating complex economic cycles will make him a valuable asset in the firm's strategy for growth as we continue to aim for attractive return generation and optimization for our investors."

"I am honoured to join the team as the new Global Head," said Wenzel Hoberg. "I believe the firm has tremendous opportunities to grow the ecosystem and to capitalize on successes to date – rooted in its innovative approach and diverse portfolio. I look forward to working with our global teams to provide high-quality strategies within the real estate asset class to a growing number of investors."

Prior to joining Fiera Real Estate, Wenzel held the roles of President of Barnhart Capital and Chief Executive Officer of TRIUVA. He spent close to a decade at CPP Investments, where he took on the roles of Vice President, Real Estate Investments – International and of Managing Director, Real Estate Investments – Europe. Wenzel started his career in the corporate finance practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Wenzel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Technische Fachhochschule Berlin, a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in real estate and urban land economics from the University of Wisconsin, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Regensburg.

