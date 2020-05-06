Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund Achieves Five-Star Morningstar Rating

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Inc., the U.S. division of Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or "the Firm"), an independent global asset manager with over $111 billion USD in AUM across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, announced today that its Global Equity Fund ("the Fund") institutional share class (FCGIX) received a five-star overall rating from Morningstar as of April 30th, 2020. This Morningstar rating is a measure of the Fund's risk-adjusted return, relative to 764 funds in its category, World Large Stock.

"Since its inception, the focus of our strategy has been a rigorous research process that allows us to identify companies we believe to be of outstanding quality," stated Nadim Rizk, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager of Fiera Capital's Global Equity strategies. "We've been disciplined in applying our process, grounded in fundamental analysis and a long-term orientation, and we believe this steadfast approach can serve investors well throughout the economic cycle."

The seasoned Global Equity team manages approximately $28 billion USD as of March 31st, 2020 and has worked together since the inception of the strategy in 2009. The Fund was launched on April 28th, 2017 to provide institutional-grade strategies to individual investors and investment advisors in a public fund vehicle. The Fund invests in the team's highest conviction ideas from across global, developed, and select emerging markets, seeking to generate favorable returns by investing in companies believed to have sustained competitive advantages and a history of stable profit margins.

About Fiera Capital Inc.

Fiera Capital Inc. is an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation. Fiera Capital Inc. delivers customized multi-asset solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes to institutional, retail, and private wealth clients across North America, Europe, and key markets in Asia. Its mission is to be at the forefront of investment-management science and it is passionate about creating sustainable wealth for clients. us.fieracapital.com.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with over $111 billion USD in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. The Firm provides institutional, retail, and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings, and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fiera.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Important Disclosures

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and it may be obtained at https://us.fieracapital.com/investment-strategies/mutual-funds/fiera-capital-global-equity-fund/ or by calling 1-855-771-7119 . Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings or geographical areas than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management, and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. The fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The fund recently experienced significant negative short-term performance due to market volatility associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*© 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed‐end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three‐year history. Exchange‐traded funds and open‐ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk‐Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three‐, five‐, and 10‐year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three‐year rating for 36‐59 months of total returns, 60% five‐year rating/40% three‐year rating for 60‐119 months of total returns, and 50% 10‐year rating/30% five‐year rating/20% three‐year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10‐year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10‐ year period, the most recent three‐year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. As of 4/30/20, both the FCGIX (Institutional) and FCGEX (Investor) share classes were in an overall rating group consisting of 764 World Large Stock products in which FCGIX received five stars and FCGEX received four stars. The three-year rating group consisted of 764 World Large Stock products in which FCGIX received five stars and FCGEX received four stars.

The Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Fiera Capital Inc. is the advisor to the Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund.

Participating Affiliate Arrangement

Fiera Capital Inc. ("FCI") is a wholly-owned affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation ("FCC"). FCC is a Canadian investment management firm whose stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FSZ. In connection with providing services to U.S. clients, FCI will use the resources of FCC acting in its capacity as our "participating affiliate," in accordance with applicable guidance of the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These resources will specifically include, without limitation, the use of the investment personnel of the FCC Global Equity Team discussed in this press release.

All discussions in this press release concerning investment advice, performance, and process are with respect to the activities of the FCC Global Equity Team, unless indicated otherwise. All such personnel of FCC will be treated as persons "associated with" FCI as that term is defined by the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, in connection with the provision of any investment advisory services provided by such team members to U.S. clients.

