Fierce, Inc. Named Leadership Training Companies to Watch by Training Industry, Inc.

SEATTLE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce Conversations, a Seattle-based leadership development organization, is one of 20 companies worldwide to be included in Training Industry's 2021 Leadership Training Companies Watch List.

Training Industry, Inc. releases its annual official Watch List to bring attention to companies worth monitoring within the training industry. This year, the list recognized buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners.

Fierce Conversations was selected based on Training Industry, Inc.'s following criteria:

Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served.

Ability to deliver training in preferred modalities.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"Now, more than ever, we are working with our customers in a variety of ways that leverages our innovative technology at a time when the way we communicate and the words we use are more powerful than ever," said Edward Beltran, CEO, Fierce Conversations, Inc. "We are deeply honored to be included in this list."

Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc., added, "The 2021 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging or specialized leadership development companies, many of which are delivering training that enhances a leader's learning experience through simulations, digital content and assessments. These companies strive to create unique experiences for leaders of all levels."

View the 2021 Leadership Training Companies Watch List here.

ABOUT FIERCE CONVERSATIONS, INC.

Fierce Conversations, Inc. is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce Conversations creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Tailored to any organization, Fierce Conversations' principles and methods translate across the globe, ensure individual and collective success, and develop skills that are practical, easy to learn, and can be applied immediately. Fierce Conversations' programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, CARE, and Crate & Barrel. Fierce Conversations has received numerous industry and business accolades. The company has been honored as an Inc. 500|5000 company six times; in 2021, has been named to TrainingIndustry.com's "Companies to Watch" list; and, for three years, was selected a Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington lists.

