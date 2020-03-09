FierceMedTech names DotLab as one of its "Fierce 15" companies of 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DotLab announced today that it has been named by FierceMedTech as one of 2019's class of Fierce 15, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.

DotLab combined its novel biomarkers with machine learning to pioneer the development of its non-invasive, accurate diagnostic test for endometriosis. The disease is estimated to impact 10% of women worldwide and over 50% of women with infertility. Many women remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, and those who do eventually receive a diagnosis endure an average delay to diagnosis of ten years. "At DotLab, we aspire to positively impact the lives of the hundreds of millions of women with this devastating disease. Endometriosis has astounding prevalence but no non-invasive test to confirm active disease," said DotLab CEO Heather Bowerman.

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce"—championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceMedTech's 8th annual Fierce 15 selection, and DotLab is the only women's health company recognized. This year's full list can be viewed at: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fiercemedtech-s-2019-fierce-15.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 medtech industry professionals, FierceMedTech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and competitive market position.

About DotLab

DotLab is a female-founded, women's healthcare technology company headquartered in San Francisco. DotLab seeks to fundamentally shift and improve today's standards by bringing personalized medicine to women's healthcare, starting with its non-invasive, accurate test for endometriosis.



About FierceMedTech

FierceMedTech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

