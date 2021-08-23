Fiesta Bowl and Caesars Entertainment Create Bowl Season's First-Ever Exclusive Sports Betting and Fantasy Gaming Partnership

A in a first-of-its-kind sports betting and fantasy gaming partnership for a college football Bowl game. Tweet this

With the new legislation permitting legal sports betting in Arizona, this multi-year relationship will expand Caesars's footprint across the state by bringing its state-of-the-art platform to college football fans while enhancing the education of responsible gaming and bringing fans closer to the excitement that college football delivers.

Caesars will host new fan lounges within the stadiums for the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl and Guaranteed Rate Bowl, become title partner of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl pregame parties and join in the annual Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon as presenting partner.

"We're thrilled to work with the Fiesta Bowl Organization on this landmark partnership to bring college football fans closer to the game and build awareness around the importance of responsible gaming practices," said Dan Shapiro, Chief Development Officer of Caesars Digital. "These fans are unrivaled in their passion, and we look forward to offering Caesars Sportsbook to them this fall. Our offering provides a leading user experience where every wager gives players more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards."

Sports betting officially goes live in Arizona on September 9, and subject to required regulatory approvals, fans can make a bet at Chase Field or can download the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a bet from anywhere in the state. Sports bettors can earn credits and tier status to unlock incredible experiences through the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards.

Aligning with the Fiesta Bowl Organization is the most recent addition to Caesars' growing list of sports relationships, including a recently announced expanded partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars Superdome and the National Football League. A part of Caesars Entertainment, William Hill opened the first sportsbook inside a U.S. professional sports complex at the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020.

ABOUT FIESTA BOWL

Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

