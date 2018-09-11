Fifth Annual Healthcare Analytics Summit Kicks Off with Record Attendance

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual Healthcare Analytics Summit™ (HAS 18), the world's leading forum on digital innovation and disruption in healthcare, kicks off today with record attendance of over 1,500 healthcare professionals from across the country. The conference, powered by Health Catalyst, continues through Sept. 13 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

HAS 18 brings together national experts in the use of machine learning, AI, predictive analytics, and real-time decision support to improve healthcare outcomes, while immersing participants in a unique, analytics-driven experience. Keynote speakers from a variety of fields include:

Marc Randolph , co-founder and the original CEO of Netflix. A veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor, investor and motivational keynote speaker, Randolph is founder or co-founder of several successful startups, and a mentor to hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs.

, co-founder and the original CEO of Netflix. A veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor, investor and motivational keynote speaker, Randolph is founder or co-founder of several successful startups, and a mentor to hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs. Toby Cosgrove , MD , CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic from 2004 to 2017, led the organization to become the nation's No. 2 healthcare system ( US News & World Report ). Currently an Executive Advisor of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Cosgrove works with leadership to shape the $8 billion organization's strategies for national and international growth.

, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic from 2004 to 2017, led the organization to become the nation's No. 2 healthcare system ( ). Currently an Executive Advisor of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Cosgrove works with leadership to shape the organization's strategies for national and international growth. Brent James , MD served for over 30 years as the Chief Quality Officer and Executive Director of the Institute for Healthcare Delivery Research at Intermountain Healthcare. He is known internationally for his work in clinical quality improvement, patient safety, and the infrastructure that underlies successful improvement efforts.

served for over 30 years as the Chief Quality Officer and Executive Director of the Institute for Healthcare Delivery Research at Intermountain Healthcare. He is known internationally for his work in clinical quality improvement, patient safety, and the infrastructure that underlies successful improvement efforts. Daniel Kraft , a physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and innovator is the Founder and Chair of Exponential Medicine, a program that explores convergent, rapidly developing technologies and their potential in biomedicine and healthcare.

, a physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and innovator is the Founder and Chair of Exponential Medicine, a program that explores convergent, rapidly developing technologies and their potential in biomedicine and healthcare. Kim Goodsell , "the patient of the future," taught herself genetics to find out why she acquired two extremely rare genetic diseases. Eric Topol, MD, called Goodsell a prime example of the "empowered patient" who uses the Internet and personal health sensors to divine his or her medical condition even to the discomfort of their own physicians.

HAS 18 features 154 educational, case study and technical breakout sessions; unique tools and time for networking; as well as fun and interactive "ah-ha" learning experiences; and comes with a guarantee of "no selling" for attendees.

"The future of healthcare digitization is exciting and transformative, and data will be the foundation to accelerate that change," said Paul Horstmeier, Health Catalyst's Chief Operating Officer, Technology Business. "Continuing the HAS focus on learning and sharing ideas, this year the conference will showcase data as both a fundamental survival strategy and as an innovative, enabling strategy for thriving in the new world of digital healthcare. The Summit continues to be a gathering place of the brightest analytic minds and a springboard for innovation and inspiration."

New and Returning Attractions

HAS 18 is more multi-faceted than ever, packed with educational opportunities including:

Braindates. Attendees can find and spark meaningful peer-to-peer conversations with these one-on-one or small-group conversations. The Braindate topic market lets anyone post knowledge they are willing to share, or find other attendees they would like to meet in the Braindate Lounge, assisted by HAS 18 learning concierges.

Attendees can find and spark meaningful peer-to-peer conversations with these one-on-one or small-group conversations. The Braindate topic market lets anyone post knowledge they are willing to share, or find other attendees they would like to meet in the Braindate Lounge, assisted by HAS 18 learning concierges. The Machine Learning Marketplace . Healthcare is buzzing with talk about the potential benefits of machine learning and AI. The Machine Learning Marketplace addresses key questions on the topic with 12 stations providing broad exposure to a wide variety of innovative uses for machine learning and AI.

The Machine Learning Marketplace addresses key questions on the topic with 12 stations providing broad exposure to a wide variety of innovative uses for machine learning and AI. The Digital Innovation Showcase features 24 innovative healthcare solutions that demonstrate the future of digitally-enabled health. The Digital Innovation Showcase highlights stations demonstrating many types of digital and software advances.

features 24 innovative healthcare solutions that demonstrate the future of digitally-enabled health. The Digital Innovation Showcase highlights stations demonstrating many types of digital and software advances. The Analytics Walkabout and dinner, back by popular demand, features 24 provider-led projects highlighting a variety of clinical, financial, operational and workflow analytics and outcomes improvement successes. The casual setting encourages interaction between attendees and health system front-line leaders.

Analytics A to Z

As with previous HAS conferences, analytics is at the core of everything at HAS 18, with an immersive experience unlike any other conference. Each attendee has access to the conference mobile app to provide poll answers that speakers will react to in real time, as well as presenter-directed questions that the audience can vote up. A team of staff analysts will share meaningful insights from summit data throughout the conference, creating a more substantive, engaging experience.

About The Healthcare Analytics Summit



The Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), powered by Health Catalyst, is the industry's first conference devoted exclusively to providing immersive learning experiences on the topic of healthcare analytics. Join top executives and professionals from around the U.S. for a memorable educational summit on the future of data-driven innovation and disruption in healthcare. HAS brings together national experts in machine learning, AI, predictive analytics, real-time decision support, genomic personalized medicine, and text analytics within healthcare settings, while immersing participants in a unique, analytics-driven experience, accelerating their ability to apply analytics best practices within their own organizations.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

