Fifth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

"National Bridal Sale Event, also called Bridal Saturday, has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase's Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July," says the event's creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J.

"It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price," Maslowski says. "They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada during that week and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And they can take the gown home the same day!"

This year the event is expected to be larger than in years past due to the uncertainty of the world's condition. Not knowing dress availability, delayed shipments and further shut downs of stores brides are more willing to shop off the rack, Maslowski says.

Organizations supporting this event include Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, Bridal Guide, BridalBoutiques.us, BrideClick, International Bridal Manufacturers Association, Inside Weddings, National Bridal Market Chicago, The Knot/Wedding Wire, Vows Magazine and Vow/New World of Bridal. The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists is providing brides with coupons good towards gown cleaning and preservation.

A list of participating retailers, which is growing by the minute, can be found at www.NationalBridalSaleEvent.com/find-your-shop.



