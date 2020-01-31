Fifth Circuit will bring courtroom to UH Law Center on Feb. 6

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will convene Feb. 6 at the University of Houston Law Center to hear oral arguments in three cases.

"Over the past six years, we have held oral arguments at the Law Center for the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas 14th Court of Appeals," said Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "I am delighted that the Fifth Circuit will also join this group of prestigious appellate courts to hold oral argument at the Law Center.

"The oral arguments provide students and members of the public a great opportunity to observe and witness skillful lawyering by the attorneys and insightful questioning by the federal court judges."

The cases are:

Appeal of a preliminary injunction blocking a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after presence of a fetal heartbeat. ( Jackson Women's Health Organization v. Thomas E. Dobbs , M.D., M.P.H, No. 19-60455.)

law that would ban abortion after presence of a fetal heartbeat. ( Health Organization v. , M.D., M.P.H, No. 19-60455.) Appeal of a summary judgment in a case involving the suicide of a prisoner in a jail cell. ( Jacqueline Smith v. Harris County , No. 19-20194.)

v. , No. 19-20194.) Appeal of new sentence after a McAllen man violated the terms of his supervised release. ( United States v. Arnoldo Belmontes, Jr. , No. 19-40001.)

The panel will consist of Judge Carolyn Dineen King, Judge Gregg J. Costa and Judge James C. Ho.

The court will convene at 9 a.m., Feb. 6, in Krost Hall at the University of Houston Law Center campus, 4604 Calhoun Road. Click here for more information and to register.

