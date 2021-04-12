Fifth Era and Blockchain Coinvestors Announces Oversubscribed Fund II Close at $27 Million, Bringing Overall AUM to $75 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading venture fund-of-funds and coinvestment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain and crypto projects, including 20 blockchain unicorns, today announced that their second Fund closed with $26.9 million and was oversubscribed given strong demand for blockchain and crypto-related exposure among institutional investors, family offices and private clients.

The boutique, hyper-focused venture capital firm, which has been investing in blockchain since 2014, also recently marked its 25th investment in a pure play blockchain venture capital fund and is acknowledged as one of the oldest and most influential early-stage investors across the blockchain ecosystem.

"We continue to believe in the entrepreneurs that are using blockchain technology to move the world into a future of digital monies and assets and are focused on providing them and their VC backers the capital and resources required to fuel their creativity and innovation," said Matthew C. Le Merle, Managing Partner at Blockchain Coinvestors. "It is quite something to think that most of the value creation in this sector is still ahead of us given the outsized returns investors have already been capturing," added Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Alison Davis.

Blockchain Coinvestors has also created a partnership with Linqto and a Blockchain Coinvestors syndicate on AngelList to democratize access to investment opportunities.

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, Blockchain Coinvestors' goal has been to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest growth blockchain companies and capture superior returns from investing in the leading blockchain venture partnerships. The strategy is now entering its 8th year and has to date invested in 25 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of more than 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 20+ blockchain unicorns. Headquartered in San Francisco, the investment management firm was co-founded by Matthew Le Merle and Alison Davis. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

