Fifth Harvest-Affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in Harrisburg

"The medical marijuana market in Pennsylvania has incredible potential, and we're pleased to be growing our presence in the Commonwealth, " said Harvest CEO Steve White. "We're looking forward to providing qualifying patients and caregivers with access to high-quality, innovative products and experiences, while working to educate and partner with the communities we serve."

Harvest of Harrisburg occupies the former Camp Curtin Fire Station, a decommissioned fire station added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981. Harvest of Harrisburg preserves the building's historic character and charm.

Harvest of Harrisburg is located at 2500-2504 N 6th Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00am to 6:00pm. Additional Harvest-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Reading, where there are two locations, Scranton and Johnstown.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state marijuana operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated marijuana company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of marijuana and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable marijuana company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://www.harvesthoc.com

