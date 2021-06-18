Fifth Partners Network Company Imagination Unwired Merges With DigitalReef

DALLAS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Partners network company Imagination Unwired merged with DigitalReef this week, marking a major milestone for the innovative digital advertising company. A key piece in DigitalReef's launch strategy, Imagination Unwired will help DigitalReef realize its vision to become the world's leading fully-integrated mobile marketing and advertising platform.

"We are very excited to join the DigitalReef team," said Imagination Unwired CEO Gavin Kim. "We set out to reimagine the way that consumers engage with mobile advertising across the globe, and we were able to really accelerate these plans when we became part of the Fifth Partners network. Becoming part of DigitalReef is the culmination of this accelerated realization of that mission."

For Fifth Partners, Imagination Unwired's acquisition serves as an exciting next step for a team and product ready to make a global impact. Fifth Partners' Jeff Brownlow will be taking a board position at DigitalReef. Additionally, one of Fifth Partners' trusted advisors, Ed Wilson, will also be joining the board. Mr. Wilson is a media industry stalwart, with a distinguished career in the syndication business, that featured C-suite roles at Tribune, and a string of President roles at Fox Television Network, NBC Enterprises and CBS Enterprises.

"When we first encountered Imagination Unwired, we were initially attracted to the product and the market," said Jeff Brownlow, Managing Director of Fifth Partners. "However, we really fell in love with the founding team. Their leadership has been a driving force in IU's success to date, and we look forward to watching that team continue to drive outstanding results as key members of the DigitalReef leadership team."

About Fifth Partners

Fifth Partners provides the human, financial, and intellectual capital to build enduring, profitable enterprises. Since its founding in 2016, Fifth has invested over $2B on behalf of its investment partners. Fifth's mission is to identify, develop and empower leaders

About Imagination Unwired

Founded by Gavin Kim, Chris Stier, Maurizio Angelone and Matt Mathison in 2015, Imagination Unwired pairs unique device and app inventory with compelling visual displays to drive uncommon conversion results for digital advertisers across North and South America.

About DigitalReef

DigitalReef brings together a world-class executive team and over 100 employees deploying leading edge marketing and advertising technologies across LATAM. Headquartered in Miami, FL, DigitalReef has a local presence in ten countries with offices in major hubs including Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Mexico City among others. For more information visit www.DigitalReef.com .

