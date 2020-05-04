Fifth Third Bancorp. Alert: Squitieri & Fearon, LLP Announces Investigation Of Potential Shareholder Action For Management, Misconduct, and Stock Drop

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Squitieri & Fearon, LLP announces it is investigating a potential shareholder action against the Board of Directors and certain officers of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) who were derelict in their duties in allowing employees to corruptly cross-sell services to Fifth Third's existing account holders by signing them up for costly and unwanted additional services.

Fifth Third's officers and managers were rewarded with bonuses for such illegal cross-selling. This conduct appears to have started as early as 2008 and continued through at least 2016, despite the fact that by 2010 Fifth Third's "whistleblower" line had logged numerous complaints and credible reports of corrupt practices.

If you are a shareholder of Fifth Third please visit www.sfclasslaw.com/Fifth/ or contact Stephen J. Fearon, Jr. at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP, 32 East 57th Street, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Telephone (914) 522-7538, email: [email protected] to learn more about your legal rights.

Squitieri & Fearon, LLP pursues large, complex lawsuits, including class actions, for investors who have lost money on their investments. The attorneys at Squitieri & Fearon, LLP have served as lead counsel in large class actions throughout the country.

Contact:

SQUITIERI & FEARON, LLP

Stephen J. Fearon, Jr.

32 East 57th Street

12th Floor

New York, New York 10022

Telephone: (914) 522-7538

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sfclasslaw.com/Fifth/

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Squitieri & Fearon, LLP

Related Links

http://www.sfclasslaw.com/Fifth

