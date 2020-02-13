Fifth Third Bank Data Breach - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Victims of Fifth Third Bank's Data Breach by Former Employees

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of victims of Fifth Third Bank's data breach.

Beaconjournal.com reported ("Fifth Third Bank warns customers of data breach") that

Fifth Third Bank has warned some customers that their personal information may have been misused by former bank employees in an apparent data breach.

In a letter to customers, Fifth Third said it believes 'a small number of former employees' misused the info dating back to the summer of 2018.

The information included name, social security number, driver's license information, mother's maiden name, address, phone number, date of birth and account numbers. [Emphasis added.]

Tennessean.com reported ("Consumer group slams Fifth Third over data breach") that 'Fifth Third is only telling half the story – it's vague and deceptive to customers because it's not just their Fifth Third accounts that will be impacted,' said Jack Gillis, executive director of the Washington, DC-based nonprofit consumer advocate. [Emphasis added.]

If you believe you were a victim of Fifth Third Bank's data breach and have questions or concerns about Kehoe Law Firm's data breach investigation or potential legal claims, please contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

