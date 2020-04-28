Fifty Years Ago This May, a Commercial Airliner Ran Out of Fuel and Ditched in the Caribbean Sea

DALLAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2, 1970, ALM 980 departed New York's JFK International Airport for the tropical island of St. Maarten. Onboard were fifty-seven passengers and a crew of six. As the passengers glanced out at a featureless ocean, none could imagine the fate that awaited them. Equally unaware of what lay ahead were soon-to-be rescuers from the Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, and a civilian flight school. All would be thrust into a large-scale rescue effort while battling storms and dwindling daylight. Those who did make it out of the plane before it sank had only their life vests and a lone escape chute to keep them afloat. The dramatic story of this event is told in the book 35 Miles From Shore: The Ditching and Rescue of ALM Flight 980.

Actual Image of the plane that ditched Stewardess Margareth Abraham one of 22 people still listed as missing

Available in Print, eBook, and Audio Download

www.35milesfromshore.com – Dedicated website

www.EmilioCorsetti.com – Author website

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Emilio Corsetti III is a professional pilot and author whose work has appeared in various publications, including The Chicago Tribune, Multimedia Producer, and Professional Pilot magazine. He is the author of two books, "35 Miles From Shore: The Ditching and Rescue of ALM Flight 980" and "Scapegoat: A Flight Crew's Journey From Heroes to Villains to Redemption." A graduate of St. Louis University, Emilio currently resides in Dallas, TX.

For more information contact Emilio Corsetti III

972-414-3270

[email protected]

SOURCE Emilio Corsetti III

Related Links

http://www.EmilioCorsetti.com

