FiftyFifty Brewing Co., claims the Future is bright, but it will be delayed.

TRUCKEE, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FiftyFifty Brewing Co., the 2018 GABF Brewery Group of the Year claims the Future looks bright, it's just delayed.

For the last 10 years, April 15th has meant two things to beer lovers in the United States: Tax Day, and Futures Day. Since 2010, FiftyFifty Brewing has launched an early option to buy Futures in their annual Eclipse release. Beer lovers could put a deposit down to reserve allocations of select Eclipse styles that were released in December that same year.

"We started Futures as a way to fund the business when we were getting off the ground, as well as a way to get a sense of demand for our product. Ten years later, it's become an annual tradition for our fans and a way to generate some excitement on an otherwise lackluster day - Tax Day," says co-founder and CEO Andy Barr.

"This year is, of course, unique, so while we know these are trying times, we wanted to make sure that we gave our customers something to look forward to. Because we're all drinking at home (a lot) these days, we are offering Futures packages that give you access to our 2020 styles, as well as some beer we'll send you right away. We call it: Beer today, beer tomorrow," added co-founder and CXO Alicia Barr.

FiftyFifty will launch its 2020 Futures on April 22nd, one week later than normal. In addition to individual Futures, there are also special packages that offer immediate delivery of vintage Eclipse styles and a portion of each sale will be donated to the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) to help craft breweries struggling in this current market. Andy Barr added, "We're working through these challenging times as best we can, just like everyone else. We know we will get through this, and the Future will be bright again."

Founded in 2007 in Truckee, California, FiftyFifty Brewing Co . is an authentic mountain town brewery and pub that creates extraordinary beers. FiftyFifty's mission is to provide the highest quality beer-centric experience while making their community, and the world, a better place. FiftyFifty currently offers its award-winning beers in 20 states and 13 countries and thrives on experimenting with unique flavor combinations to create new experiences for the local and global community.

