FIG Partners Expands Investment Banking Team

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FIG Partners, one of the nation's premier investment banking and research firms specializing in community banks, today announced that investment bankers Dave Danielson and John Putman have joined the firm as Principals.

Danielson has 26 years of financial services experience, and Putman has more than 20 years of financial services experience. They will work with Matthew Veneri, Co-Head of Investment Banking, to meet the strategic needs of banks in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The appointment of two senior bankers expands FIG's growing investment banking team, which has advised on more than $6.5 billion of M&A transaction value and raised more than $4.4 billion in equity capital. FIG's investment banking team is consistently one of the top five firms serving community banks in the U.S. FIG's research team was recently recognized again by Integrity Research, which ranked FIG's buy recommendations No. 1 for the three years ending June 30, 2018.

FIG CEO Geoffrey Hodgson, said: "Dave Danielson and John Putman are highly experienced investment banking executives with a long track record of helping community banks achieve their strategic objectives. They are outstanding additions to our expanding team of investment bankers, and they are passionate about serving the needs of community banks."

Matthew Veneri, Co-Head of Investment Banking, said: "I started my career at Dave's firm, and it's terrific to be working again with him and now John. Together, they are a very effective team that has extensive relationships and a deep understanding of their markets. They will be valuable contributors to the FIG team."

Prior to FIG, Danielson was Executive Director and Head of Investment Banking at Ambassador Financial Group, where he was responsible for advising clients on M&A and capital planning. He has advised on more than 100 whole bank mergers and acquisitions, branch purchase and sale transactions, valuations of stock and new bank formations. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as President of the investment banking firm of Danielson Associates. Earlier in his career, he was a Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Assistant Treasurer at Signature Financial Group. Danielson began his career as a tax accountant with Putnam Investments. He earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics from Clark University and an MBA from Northeastern. Danielson holds FINRA series 7, 24, 63 and 79 licenses.

Before joining FIG, Putman was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Ambassador Financial Group, where he was responsible for M&A advisory services, pro-forma financial projections, market analyses, bank stock valuations and business development. He has been involved in preparing hundreds of bank valuations and fairness opinions and has worked extensively with de novo bank clients. Before that, Putman was Vice President at Danielson Associates for 13 years, where he worked with bank clients on strategic planning, capital planning, M&A advisory, and valuation services. Putman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from George Mason University and an MBA from George Washington University. He holds FINRA series 7, 63 and 79 licenses.

About FIG Partners



FIG Partners LLC is one of the nation's premier investment banking and research firms specializing in community banks. Headquartered in Atlanta, FIG has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, call 404.601.7200 or visit www.figpartners.com.

