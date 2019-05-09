Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Here's how…

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Gamble, Vice President, Mass Sales, shares how Kellogg Company is working with its partners to make a difference and reduce hunger.

One of the reasons I joined Kellogg is because of our company's ability to make a significant impact.

Kellogg Company is proud to participate again this year in Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.”campaign.

And it starts with helping to end hunger.

At Kellogg we believe in the power of partnerships. And one of our biggest allies in our commitment to end hunger is Walmart. In communities across the U.S., one in eight Americans, or nearly 40 million people, struggle with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And as VP of Mass Sales, I'm proud to lead a team that's partnering with Walmart, Sam's Club, Feeding America® and member food banks in the sixth annual nationwide "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." (FHSC) campaign. We're working together to raise awareness and combat hunger in communities around the country.

Kellogg works every day, year-round, to fight food insecurity through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ commitments, which are helping to create 3 billion Better Days for people and communities by the end of 2025.

We donate to food banks around the world, support school breakfast programs, and our people volunteer their time in community kitchens and gardens each year. Since Breakfasts for Better Days™ launched in 2013, Kellogg has provided more than 3 billion servings of food to people in need in the U.S.

While we're proud of that, we know this is an issue that isn't going away.

That's why Kellogg teams up with our partners to make an even bigger impact. We're proud to participate again this year in Walmart's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign – a nationwide program that encourages the public to act in the fight against hunger.

Each time a customer purchases a participating Kellogg product at Walmart from now until May 20, we'll donate the monetary equivalent of one meal* to Feeding America®. Look for specially-marked packages of Froot Loops®, Frosted Mini-Wheats®, Frosted Flakes®, Raisin Bran Crunch®, Special K®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Pop-Tarts® cereal, Austin® Toasty Crackers with Peanut Butter, Fruity Snacks®, Rice Krispies Treats®, Rice Krispies Treats® Poppers™, and Pringles® with the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." logo.

Even better – the impact is local, because the donations from products purchased in your community go directly to your community .

Since 2014, "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." has resulted in donations of more than $74 million to Feeding America and secured the equivalent of over 749 million meals. Walmart's goal is to exceed 1 billion meals this year.

Just think of how simple it is: you go to the store, you buy one of your favorite Kellogg cereals or snacks like you usually would, and – bam – you've instantly helped your community who needs it. Every $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. That's real impact. And the impact stretches to Canada, where Kellogg is also participating in the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign there for the second year in a row.

Kellogg continues to partner with organizations like Feeding America and retailers like Walmart, because we love to live our values in all that we do. Together, we can create #BetterDays and #fighthunger.

Will you help us?

To learn more, please visit Walmart's "Fight Hunger. Spark change." You can also get a closer look at Kellogg's commitment to reducing hunger and our global Breakfasts for Better Days initiatives on our Corporate Responsibility website.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

