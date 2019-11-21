Fight Hunger with Feeding America this Holiday Season with Gifts that Give Back

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and Feeding America® invites everyone to support their neighbors in need during this busy shopping season. This year, several Feeding America national partners, including BoxLunch, Crate & Barrel, Kiehl's, Pampered Chef and The Fresh Market, are giving back and helping families have a happy holiday season free from hunger.

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization, providing food assistance to more than 40 million people in America annually. Since the holidays usually revolve around a special family meal, it can be an especially trying time for neighbors and friends who cannot afford to buy groceries.

"Hunger doesn't take a break during the holidays. The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 member food banks works hard to put food on the table for children, families and seniors year-round," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners' support in helping fight hunger this holiday season and throughout the year."

Here's how some of Feeding America's partners are supporting individuals facing hunger this holiday season with gifts that give back:

BoxLunch: Get Some. Give Back . With every $10 spent in-store or online, BoxLunch will help provide one meal* to a person in need; customers can also donate at check out. To date, BoxLunch has donated over 40 million meals through its partnership with Feeding America.





With every spent in-store or online, BoxLunch will help provide one meal* to a person in need; customers can also donate at check out. To date, BoxLunch has donated over 40 million meals through its partnership with Feeding America. Crate & Barrel : Through Dec. 31 , customers can donate to Feeding America in-store and online, and 100 percent of funds raised at the register will benefit the food banks where the donation was made. Also, each purchase of the Marin Small White Serving Bowl, Marin Small White Oval Platter, Peak Pitcher and Burke Salad Server Set will be matched with a $5 donation to Feeding America.





: Through , customers can donate to Feeding America in-store and online, and 100 percent of funds raised at the register will benefit the food banks where the donation was made. Also, each purchase of the Marin Small White Serving Bowl, Marin Small White Oval Platter, Peak Pitcher and Burke Salad Server Set will be matched with a donation to Feeding America. Kiehl's Since 1951 : Kiehl's is supporting families facing hunger with a holiday collection that showcases a new collaboration with graphic artist, Janine Rewell . All proceeds, up to $100,000 , will benefit Feeding America to help provide one million meals* to families in need this holiday season.





Kiehl's is supporting families facing hunger with a holiday collection that showcases a new collaboration with graphic artist, . All proceeds, up to , will benefit Feeding America to help provide one million meals* to families in need this holiday season. Pampered Chef : Through the end of February 2020 , Pampered Chef's Round-Up From the Heart® campaign will help provide at least 10 meals* to Feeding America for every Boat Press Set, Cookie House Molds, Donut Pan, and Mini Loaf Pan sold.





: Through the end of , Pampered Chef's Round-Up From the Heart® campaign will help provide at least 10 meals* to Feeding America for every Boat Press Set, Cookie House Molds, Donut Pan, and Mini Loaf Pan sold. The Fresh Market's "Take a Slice Out of Hunger": Through Nov. 30 , The Fresh Market will donate $1 for every Cream Pie sold at its 159 stores.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in several other ways, such as volunteering at their local Feeding America food bank to help sort and prepare holiday food boxes; organizing a holiday-meal themed food drive; or donating food or funds through the Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank program. Non-perishable goods can be donated at local bank branches and monetary gifts can be made at ATMs, through Text to Give (by texting MEALS to 91990) and via Feeding America's online donation page.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

