Fight Inflation with Monthly Disposable Contacts: Everything You Need to Know

The pros and cons of monthly disposable contacts, the cost of monthly disposable contacts, and more.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monthly disposable contact lenses are contacts that can be worn for up to 30 days before they need to be replaced. Also known as monthlies, monthly disposable contacts are convenient, economical, and comfortable, and they can be worn by new and seasoned contact lens wearers alike.

As with other contact lenses, you should consider a few things before buying monthlies, such as their features, costs, and more. Lens.com, a leading online retailer of contact lenses in the United States, shared advice for people interested in trying monthlies for the first time.

What are monthly disposable contact lenses?

Monthly disposable contact lenses are contacts you wear for 30 days. Most monthly disposable contacts are designed for daily wear, but some monthly contacts are FDA-approved for overnight or extended wear. Such contacts are ideal for contact lens wearers who need or prefer a flexible wearing schedule.

What are the benefits of monthly disposable contact lenses?

Monthly disposable contacts are a favorite among contact lens wearers for the following reasons:

Economical - Monthly disposable contacts are generally less expensive than dailies or bi-weekly contacts, even when you factor in the cost of contact lens solutions. They make a good choice for cost-conscious wearers.

- Monthly disposable contacts are generally less expensive than dailies or bi-weekly contacts, even when you factor in the cost of contact lens solutions. They make a good choice for cost-conscious wearers. Environmentally friendly - Due to their 30-day replacement schedule, monthly contacts are arguably better for the environment than dailies or bi-weekly contacts. You will only use a minimum of 12 pairs of contacts per year if you wear monthly contacts. In contrast, you could use up to 24 pairs of contacts per year if you wear bi-weekly contacts and at least 365 pairs of contacts per year if you wear dailies regularly.

- Due to their 30-day replacement schedule, monthly contacts are arguably better for the environment than dailies or bi-weekly contacts. You will only use a minimum of 12 pairs of contacts per year if you wear monthly contacts. In contrast, you could use up to 24 pairs of contacts per year if you wear bi-weekly contacts and at least 365 pairs of contacts per year if you wear dailies regularly. Comfortable - Monthly contacts are generally thicker than dailies or bi-weekly contacts. Their thicker composition also allows them to last longer and hold moisture better than dailies or bi-weekly contacts, which tend to dry up as the day wears on.

- Monthly contacts are generally thicker than dailies or bi-weekly contacts. Their thicker composition also allows them to last longer and hold moisture better than dailies or bi-weekly contacts, which tend to dry up as the day wears on. Correct most refractive errors - Monthlies are available in a wide range of prescriptions and lens types, including toric and multifocal. Toric lenses correct astigmatism, a common eye condition that causes blurred vision at any distance, while multifocal lenses correct presbyopia, the gradual loss of your eye's ability to focus on nearby objects. Toric and multifocal lenses also correct nearsightedness and farsightedness, which may occur alongside astigmatism and presbyopia.

What are popular monthly disposable contact lens brands?

Monthly disposable contacts are one of the most prescribed contacts. For your reference, here are 10 of the best-selling monthly contacts in 2021 and 2022 (so far) on Lens.com.

How much are monthly disposable contact lenses?

Monthly disposable contacts often come in boxes of six lenses, and the cost of each box can vary widely depending on the brand of lenses and retailer. There may be additional fees you need to pay depending on the website or retailer where you buy your contact lenses. But the most common fees you can expect are shipping, handling or processing, and taxes. Don't forget to account for these fees as part of your budget.

The market price of contact lenses evolves due to several factors, like shifts in market supply and demand, inflation, and supply chain concerns. For the best pricing on monthly disposable contact lenses, visit Lens.com at https://www.lens.com/contact-lenses/monthly-disposable/.

How has inflation affected the cost of monthly disposable contact lenses?

Inflation is on the rise worldwide. In the United States, inflation hit its highest level since 1981, pushing up prices for gas, groceries, and other goods. Contact lenses are no exception.

A recent survey for Contact Lens Spectrum, a magazine for eye doctors, found that more than 70 percent of eye care professionals reported that supply chain issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their contact lens inventory. Moreover, 80 percent of those surveyed said supply issues also affected the cost of their goods.

Unfortunately, experts say the inflation rate will unlikely ease until next year. In the meantime, contact lens users can use rebates like those offered by Lens.com to save money on contacts. Rebates are savings opportunities included with orders for many popular contact lens brands, and they're one of the best ways to save money and get cheap contacts.

Lens.com offers unbeaten rebates on many popular brands of monthly disposable contacts, including Biofinity, AIR OPTIX, and ACUVUE. When you buy monthlies from Lens.com, there's a good chance you won't have to pay full price for your contact lenses. Their rebates typically apply to four-box orders, meaning you must buy at least four boxes of contacts to qualify for rebates. This amount should last anywhere from six to 12 months, depending on the replacement schedule of your contacts.

If you want to try monthly disposable contact lenses for the first time, consult an eye care provider for more information.

