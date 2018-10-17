FIGS Named Fast Company's 9th Most Innovative Company for 2019

"Innovation is what our company is built on. It touches every single thing we do each day and we're incredibly proud to receive this recognition," says co-CEO Trina Spear.

"We will continue to challenge the status quo and continually raise the bar of excellence in medical apparel for a group of people that deserve it more than anyone," says co-CEO Heather Hasson.

Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS co-founders and co-CEOs are the recipients of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Greater Los Angeles Region in 2018. They were also recognized as two of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit in 2018.

This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"Established players are showing the same kind of nimbleness that we've generally associated with startups," said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27th. The hashtag is #fcmostinnovative.

FIGS is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by raising the standards of how medical apparel is designed, branded and sold.

FIGS is the first medical apparel company to sell D2C through a solely branded e-commerce platform that utilizes predictive analytics, a streamlined UI / UX experience and lifestyle-driven imagery.

FIGS designs are innovative, modern and functional and have become a cult-like commodity in the medical space. Products are designed thoughtfully, are thoroughly tested and held to the highest standards of quality and usefulness. That's why every set of FIGS is made from its proprietary fabric that is antimicrobial, anti-wrinkle, liquid repellent, lightweight, antimicrobial and features four-way stretch technology.

Improving the medical professional's experience on a global scale is paramount to FIGS' mission. Through the company's Threads for Threads initiative, FIGS has donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to healthcare providers in need in over 35 countries around the world. They've partnered with organizations like Every Mother Counts, International Medical Corps, Project CURE and more.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine Of The Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE FIGS

Related Links

http://www.wearfigs.com

