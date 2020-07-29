Fiix Joins MaRS Momentum and is Named one of Canada's Next $100 Million Companies

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fiix, a Toronto-based maintenance management platform provider, has announced its partnership with MaRS Momentum, a multi-sector program designed to support high-growth Canadian companies on their way to reaching $100 million in revenue in the next five years.

Fiix joins the Momentum program—which is funded by FedDev Ontario—alongside 52 other Canadian success stories, including League, ecobee, and Top Hat. The program's goal is to help high-potential companies grow into global powerhouses that will build jobs and intellectual property in Canada while exporting Canadian innovations around the world.

"The companies we have selected are being built on Canadian values. They are growing in sustainable, profitable ways, solving urgent issues and creating the kind of good jobs Canada needs," says Krista Jones, Momentum's founding executive.

"Our goal as a company is to transform an industry and do it the right way," says James Novak, CEO of Fiix.

"We're in a market that's modernizing at a breakneck pace, and we're developing technology that helps our customers meet new challenges head-on, and partnering with them as they navigate this digital transformation. On top of that, we're committed to purpose and positive impact as key measures of success alongside financial growth. We are growing because of our commitment to our people, our customers and our community, not in spite of it, and that makes Fiix an exceptional company," he says.

Fiix was one of the first entrants in the cloud-based maintenance software space, and has seen demand for its maintenance platform skyrocket in recent years as more organizations move from pen and paper to digital systems in an effort to modernize their business and hit more demanding production targets.

The partnership announcement with MaRS follows an incredibly strong June for Fiix as the company saw significant momentum both in customer and revenue growth. It also comes on the heels of Fiix's launch of its Foresight platform, the first and only AI engine for maintenance, which represents the next step in Fiix's mission to transform the maintenance, repair and operations market landscape and connect tens of thousands of organizations, millions of assets, and an ecosystem of solution providers.

About MaRS

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in the health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.

About Fiix

Fiix is the maintenance management platform that combines mobile asset management, work order, and parts management and supercharges it with the most open integration network and AI-driven insights. With Fiix, you can connect shop floor IoT solutions, parts suppliers, contractors, and corporate IT systems quickly and easily to improve the way physical assets and people interact and drive better business outcomes.

There are over 2600 maintenance teams in 90+ countries using Fiix to improve communication, asset health, and even sustainability. Learn more at www.fiixsoftware.com.

