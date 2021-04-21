Filecoin Foundation and Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web Expand Boards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two organizations dedicated to growing and supporting the Filecoin and Web3 communities have expanded their boards to include industry leaders. Nicole Wong, former deputy U.S. chief technology officer, has joined the board of the Filecoin Foundation (FF). Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, has joined the board of the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW). In addition, FF recently announced that Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, and Wendy Hanamura, director of partnerships at the Internet Archive, have joined its board of advisors.

Wong joins the board of FF, which includes Board Chair Marta Belcher, general counsel and head of policy at Protocol Labs; Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger; and Marcia Hofmann, a technology policy attorney. Smith joins the FFDW board, which includes Belcher as board chair; Behlendorf; and Rainey Reitman, a digital rights activist.

Kahle and Hanamura join an impressive group of advisors to FF and FFDW that includes Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, digital rights activist Danny O'Brien, Brex General Counsel Katie Biber, Anchorage General Counsel Georgia Quinn, Global Blockchain Business Council CEO Sandra Ro, Murmuration Labs CEO Alex Feerst, and Sheila Warren of the World Economic Forum (FFDW only).

Wong is a former vice president and deputy general counsel for Google, as well as former legal director for products at Twitter. She previously served as deputy U.S. chief technology officer during the Obama administration.

"I'm excited to join the Filecoin Foundation board and support its mission to build a more robust, more decentralized web, powered by the Filecoin network," said Nicole Wong. "Filecoin has the potential to be a transformative technology – revolutionizing how we share, store, and transfer data online, and restoring user trust and ownership over information online."

A Fortune 40 Under 40 recipient, Smith is the founding executive director of the Blockchain Association, a trade association representing more than three dozen of the world's most prominent blockchain companies.

"Being a part of such an important mission – fostering and developing the Web3 ecosystem – means a lot to me," said Kristin Smith. "In my day-to-day work, I have the privilege of promoting the most interesting and innovative blockchain projects to date. And now, as an FFDW board member, I'll have an opportunity to expand this work, especially in education and research."

"We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to FF and FFDW," said Marta Belcher, board chair of FF and FFDW. "We are so excited about the amazing group of people we are bringing together to help advance our missions of preserving humanity's most important information and decentralizing the Web."

Find information about FF and FFDW's board members and advisors here .

About the Filecoin Foundation

Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network that stores files, with built-in economic incentives to ensure files are stored reliably over time. The mission of the Filecoin Foundation is to accelerate the growth of Filecoin and related technologies to create a decentralized, efficient, and robust foundation for humanity's information.

About The Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web

The mission of the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web is to ensure the permanent preservation of humanity's most important information by stewarding the development of open source software and open protocols for decentralized data storage and retrieval networks.

###

SOURCE Filecoin Foundation & Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web