Filipino Musician Nick Vera Perez on Course of Releasing New Albums

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Vera Perez, a musician, and artist hailing from the Philippines, is currently pursuing to release his new albums as a part of his planned 10 albums. The second album to release consists of over 10 songs, of which nine tracks are ready-to-go.

Songs on the albums are a hybrid of English and Filipino after Perez's first album hit record success. The second album to release draws inspiration from a revolutionary combination of many genres intertwined.

Nick Vera Perez

For Nick, the motivational aspect behind his music is to garner a lasting influence on his audience. He intends to spread joy and happiness through his records. Based in Chicago, Perez was born and raised in the Philippines, and he has always managed to depict his Filipino roots in his music.

His journey and emphatic rise to success have earned recognition and coined him a fan base that travels worldwide to follow the artist in his music journey.

Perez released his first album called "I AM READY" back in 2017. Warner Music Philippines distributed the music album. This was the first time a Far Eastern solo musician was set to take on Hollywood and mark his tenacity in the broad and highly saturated music industry. His first record landed on 95.5 FM Radio PINAS in the Philippines, and it was an imminent success.

The music moved the listeners, and some described it as a piece of music that pulls you out of your sorrow. Recalling this aspect, Perez was reported saying, "Because my songs are inspirational."

Perez managed to earn many honors and accolades on the release of his music. In 2018, he rose to prominence as a mainstream international artist after raking in a highly crowned nomination of "Best New Male Recording Artist of 2018" by the Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards for Music.

Before earning this supreme honor, Perez became the recipient of Gawad Filipino Awards as the Breakthrough International Host and Performer of 2017.

