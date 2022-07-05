Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $14.0 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for drugs across the global market and the advantage of the reduction in the overall investment for developing drugs with contract manufacturing are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Contract fill-and-finish services are one of the most commonly outsourced services presently. Almost all pharmaceutical and biotech firms outsource at least some of their fill-and-finish requirements.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The large molecules segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.3% in 2021. Rising investment by pharmaceutical companies in R&D for large molecules and biosimilar would drive market growth.

The vials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.9% in 2021. They are the most versatile and easy-to-use dosage form. It is observed that the vial filling reduces the product loss and maximizes yield.

Based on end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 54.9% in 2021. The increased demand for biopharmaceutical drugs, as well as funding for the biotech sector drive market growth.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years due to the rising number of CMOs expanding in the region and a huge number of fill-finish facilities being constructed. For instance, Thermo Fisher would increase sterile filling capacity with a new facility in Singapore . The facility would then initially provide a high-speed sterilized line approved for live virus having to fill first large-scale expertise in Singapore followed by an additional feature for standard fill/finish.

Read 275-page market research report for more Insights, 'Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prefilled Syringes, Vials, Cartridges), By Molecule Type, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030', published by Grand View Research.

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

Unpredicted demand, second source policies, and better matching scale with need are all factors to consider when utilizing a CMO's capacity. Highly specialized capabilities like prefilled syringes, lyophilization, and cartridges, as well as novel therapeutics, necessitate specialized manufacturing that is more cost-effective to outsource. Firms with in-house aseptic fill/finish capacity outsource 39% of their fill and finish requirements, according to contract pharma. Furthermore, filling accounts for 59% of the market, while lyophilization accounts for 24%.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the development of COVID-19 vaccines, antibody therapy, antiviral drugs, and a variety of other related pharmaceutical products. The pandemic severely impacted countries such as Brazil, India, the U.S., and major European countries, increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products and, as a result, drug production. Vaccines and biologics require special manufacturing and fill-finish equipment and procedures to ensure product quality and safety, necessitating advanced analytical competencies and adaptable aseptic fill-finish technologies. This resulted in the positive impact of covid-19 on the market.

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market based on product type, molecule type, end-user, and region:

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prefilled Syringes

Vials

Cartridges

Others

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc

Recro Pharma, Inc.

Baxter's BioPharma Solutions

BioPharma Solutions Eurofins Scientific

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Service

MabPlex International Co. Ltd.

Recipharm AB

Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

Novartis

