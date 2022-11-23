Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Trends, opportunities, and forecast in filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market to 2027 by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and reinforced), and resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polycarbonate, and others)







Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market Trends and Forecast

The future of filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, and power tools markets. The filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer goods, increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight, shorter molding cycle times and an infinite shelf life compared to thermosets, and replacement of traditional materials.



Emerging Trends in the Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European consumer goods industry, include continuous innovation and development of new products with higher thermal stability, and growing inter-material competition.



Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market by application, material and resin as follows:



Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market by Material Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Mineral Filled Thermoplastic

â€¢ Reinforced Thermoplastic



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Mineral Filled Thermoplastic

o Consumer Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Microwaves

Dishwashers

Other Appliances

o Electrical & Electronics

Circuit Breakers

Consumer Electronics

Other Electrical & Electronics

o Power Tools

o Other Applications

â€¢ Reinforced Filled Thermoplastic

o Consumer Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Microwaves

Dishwashers

Other Appliances

o Electrical & Electronics

Circuit Breakers

Consumer Electronics

Other Electrical & Electronics

o Power Tools

o Other Applications



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Polypropylene

â€¢ Polyamide

â€¢ Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

â€¢ Polycarbonate

â€¢ Others

List of Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ LyondellBasel

â€¢ Borealis AG

â€¢ Ravago

â€¢ TASNEE

â€¢ DowDuPont

â€¢ DSM

â€¢ Solvay

â€¢ BASF SE

â€¢ SABIC

â€¢ Celanese

â€¢ LANXESS

â€¢ TenCate

Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that electrical & electronics filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the mechanical properties like strength, heat resistance, and low water absorption

â€¢ Polypropylene resin based filled thermoplastics will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins.

Features of Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, material type, and resin type.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, materials, and resins for the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the filled thermoplastic composite in European consumer goods market size?

Answer: The filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market?

Answer: The filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer goods, increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight, shorter molding cycle times and an infinite shelf life compared to thermosets, and replacement of traditional materials.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for thermoplastic resin in automotive composites?

Answer: Electrical & electronics and consumer appliances are the major applications for thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European consumer goods industry, include continuous innovation and development of new products with higher thermal stability, and growing inter-material competition.

Q6. Who are the key filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods companies?



Answer: Some of the key filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods companies are as follows:

â€¢ LyondellBasel

â€¢ Borealis AG

â€¢ Ravago

â€¢ TASNEE

â€¢ DowDuPont

â€¢ DSM

â€¢ Solvay

â€¢ BASF SE

â€¢ SABIC

â€¢ Celanese

â€¢ LANXESS

â€¢ TenCate

Q7.

Which filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polypropylene resin based filled thermoplastics will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 10 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and fibers), and resin type (PP, PA, PBT, PC, and others)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



