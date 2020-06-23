Fillogic To Open Tech-Enabled Micro Distribution Hubs At Select Brookfield Properties, Macerich, And Taubman Properties

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fillogic, the logistics-as-a-service platform for retail, today announced plans to open tech-enabled micro distribution hubs at select major retail properties owned by top-tier mall owners and operators including Brookfield Properties, Macerich, and Taubman.

Fillogic's primary focus is to help retailers improve service levels, reduce costs, and optimize asset utilization through strategically located, mall-based, tech-enabled distribution hubs. Fillogic staff based at each property go to nearby retail stores to pick up merchandise purchased online. Fillogic staff then aggregate and pre-sort the items by freight delivery network and ZIP codes for convenient, consolidated pick-up by parcel carriers. Today more than 60% of mall-based retailers currently have ship-from-store capability, with malls averaging 950 to 3,200 packages shipped daily.

"As mall owners continue to evolve and shift their operations to support retailers' multichannel sales efforts, Fillogic is the mortar that connects clicks to bricks," said Bill Thayer, Fillogic's co-founder and co-CEO. "Property owners, retailers and freight delivery networks have long inhabited the same ecosystem, but until now they have not operated as an integrated network. Our mall-based solution is designed to aggregate demand and maximize efficiencies for each of these three stakeholders in an era when store-based, e-commerce fulfillment is increasing dramatically."

Five major retail properties – four in New Jersey and one in Connecticut – will be the first locations for Fillogic Hubs to open by July 1. These include Deptford Mall (Macerich), Paramus Park (Brookfield Properties), Stamford Town Center (Taubman), and two other regional properties. Fillogic plans to scale up quickly with 10 major mall locations in the tri-state area set to be open by the end of 2020.

"While ship-from-store orders continue to rise, stores are not designed to function like warehouses and store associates are not optimized for fulfillment functions," said Rob Caucci, Fillogic's co-founder and co-CEO. "Fillogic, with our in-mall locations, on-site staff and proprietary logistics software, helps meet retailers' growing needs to more efficiently distribute merchandise to their online and offline shoppers. Our mall-based distribution centers, located just a short distance away from the majority of retailers' customers, enable retailers to provide faster delivery of virtually any product they sell."

About Fillogic

Fillogic is a NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for retailers and freight delivery networks via mall-based micro distribution hubs. The company was co-founded by Bill Thayer, a senior retail and logistics executive with more than 30 years of experience and positions ranging from COO at Loehmann's to technology consultant for Macy's, Century21 and more, and Rob Caucci, a serial tech entrepreneur with experience at top companies ranging from Danone to Booz Allen Hamilton, who also co-founded PijonBox, the subscription care package box for college students.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion in assets under management.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.

About Macerich

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro area to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015-2019). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

About Taubman

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

