Film | Video Production Company Defies Economic Hardship, Even Through a Global Pandemic With Their Continued Expansion

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2015, Think Global Media dba Global Filmz has grown exponentially from its solo filmmaker roots. In 2017, founder Nathan "Taupez" Scinto opened an office in Brickell Miami. Then in 2019, he established another production branch in New York City.

Now, the New York and Miami Video Production Company has expanded into a global operation, employing over 30 full time filmmakers.

Nathan "Taupez" Scinto Think Global Media dba Global Filmz

Today, Global Filmz is a leading producer of Music Videos, Commercials, Television Shows, Promo Videos, Documentaries, Short and Full Feature Films.

The brand has 564 completed projects under their belt with 18 countries and 256 cities served to date.

The company has continued to secure hundreds of high-profile clients over the years, including major corporations, television networks, indie filmmakers, and music artists. Consistent praise for the reliability and quality of the brand's ever-expanding video production services are a big part of the company's success.

The video production company was designed to support each individual client's needs for projects of all sizes. Everything from the pre-production phase to onsite production and post-production services are available.

Global Filmz has a wide array of film gear from drones, chase car and cinema camera packages. There are also multiple film sets at your disposal. Securing exotic locations and production rentals such as: exotic cars, private jets and yacht rentals.

What's the latest?

The newest location just opened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Global Filmz Studios is a 2500 sq ft state of the art Photography, Film and Video Production Smart Studio.

The new production studio is fully equipped with a Cyclorama (Cyc) Wall, intelligent programmable lighting & rain simulators.

One of the main features of this new studio is that it's an entirely hands-free facility. The touchless smart studio is controlled by voice activation. After Covid 19, Nathan decided it was the perfect time to start implementing touch-free systems in-house. Everything in this creative work space, the production lights, switches, and even the music are activated on command.

Film set rentals include: Jail / prison Cell set, interrogation room, hospital film set, white padded room (Asylum film set), police station, white cyclorama (Cyc) wall, and green cyclorama room.

Clients can receive the added benefits of having the onsite expertise of Global Filmz crew members if they choose. In-house writers, storyboard artists, talent scouts, cinematographers, art directors, hair and makeup artists... even dance and fight scene choreographers are at your disposal. You can work side-by-side with internal teams from the early conception phases all the way through to your project's completion.

In addition to graffiti walls, a shag fur tunnel and fur covered wall, there are standing film sets – many of which are interchangeable. Included with the production studio rental is use of the dressing room, hair and make-up station, as well as various props, and rolling doors for vehicle access.

What's coming next?

Global Filmz plans to open another state-of-the-art production studio facility early next year are currently in the works – this one will be in Atlanta Georgia.

Now, the focus is on "Committed to the Craft'' - The Global Filmz Story. The company's feature length documentary tells the story of how Nathan Scinto went from nearly homeless to the founder of a global production company and studio.

The inspiring documentary is currently making its way through the film festival circuit. It premiered at the Auber International Film Festival in Paris, France, where it received the award for Best Feature Documentary in 2021.

The branch expansion efforts will resume after the official release of "Committed to the Craft '' - The Global Filmz Story to the rest of the public in 2022.

Media Contact:

Cindy Scinto

[email protected]

954-663-2916

SOURCE Think Global Media