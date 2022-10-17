Film is Not Dead: Leica is Giving Away Free Film and a Photo Assignment

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the growing resurgence of analog photography, Leica Camera is partnering with Ilford Photo to distribute 100 free rolls of 35mm film at each Leica store in the United States. Film photographers are invited to complete an assignment documenting their city, bearing witness to the authentic grace, joy, little sins, and tenderness... Once the assignment is complete, participants can return their film to their local Leica store by November 1st for complimentary development by independent photo lab, The Darkroom, with developed prints being distributed to participating photographers at each store later on November 17. Film distribution will take place on a first-come, first-served basis on October 20, 2022, at participating Leica stores. Participants in Leica's Free Film and photography assignment can use any make/model analog camera, ownership of a Leica film camera is not required.

Film is Not Dead Free roll of film at participating Leica Stores

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. The first 35 mm film Leica prototypes were built by Oskar Barnack at Ernst Leitz Optische Werke, Wetzlar, in 1913. The Leica was the first practical 35 mm camera that used standard cinema 35 mm film. The brand continues to produce both analog and digital cameras, most recently with the launch of the Leica M11 in 2021.

Ilford Photo

HARMAN technology Ltd, trading as ILFORD PHOTO, is a pioneering imaging specialist based in Mobberley, Cheshire, UK. The company - which has evolved from the original ILFORD company formed by Alfred Harman in 1879 – manufactures the ILFORD PHOTO and KENTMERE ranges of traditional analogue photographic products to offer the world's broadest range of black and white film, paper, and chemicals.

The Darkroom

The Darkroom has been serving film photography professionals and enthusiasts since 1976. As the leading film lab in North America, The Darkroom is an award winning traditional full-service Dip & Dunk film lab offering extensive develop, scan and print services for over 45 years. Easy online ordering, postage paid mailers and scan uploads directly to each photographer's e mail address make ordering film services predictable, reliable, and smooth every time.

