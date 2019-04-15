FilmRise, Citi, And Global Citizen Partner To Drive Action To End Extreme Poverty On Families And The Bringing Of The Global Community Closer Together With Nationwide Theatrical On Demand Release Of The Award-Winning Film "SPRINTER"

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmRise, Citi, and Global Citizen have partnered together to support bringing the global community and families closer together with the nationwide Theatrical On Demand release of SPRINTER, executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and Richard Jefferson. International advocacy organization Global Citizen will be offering a VIP ticket package in its Rewards program, for a winner to attend the FilmRise and Citi/Grove exclusive premiere screening in Los Angeles. The announcement was made jointly today by FilmRise, Citi, and Global Citizen.

"SPRINTER is an authentic look at a teenage sprinter struggling to find his way, fulfill his true potential, and reunite with his family, which has been broken apart by extreme poverty in Jamaica. Global poverty is having a calamitous effect on families and we are extremely delighted to be partnering with two great organizations that strive to make our world a better place. Their help and support of bringing attention to this film is tremendous," stated Sal Scamardo, Vice-President, Distribution Strategies, FilmRise.

Since 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for young people around the world calling on world leaders to honour their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Madge Thomas, Senior Director of Global Policy and Government Affairs at Global Citizen comments, "We are thrilled to be a part of this film and its campaign to help bring families together, create opportunities and education for all and to help encourage more people to take action in support of a worldwide movement to end extreme poverty."

SPRINTER will be available Theatrical-On-Demand nationwide on April 24th on the Gathr® Films platform.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. On our platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions — as part of a global community committed to lasting change.

About Citi

Citi works tirelessly to provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial services and products. We strive to create the best outcomes for our clients and customers with financial ingenuity that leads to solutions that are simple, creative and responsible.

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a film and TV distribution company and streaming network founded by veteran producer/financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein. With over 15,000 titles in a wide range of genres, the company's releases include HBO's multiple Emmy®-winning "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief"; "Janis: Little Girl Blue," produced by Oscar®-winner Alex Gibney; two-time Academy Award®-nominee Julie Delpy's "Lolo; and the Sundance hit "White Girl". Television titles include such classics as "Roseanne" and "3rd Rock from the Sun", as well as the iconic Robert Stack hosted series "Unsolved Mysteries" and Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares."

FilmRise's recent releases include "Manifesto" starring two-time Oscar®-winner Cate Blanchett; sci-fi drama "Marjorie Prime" starring Jon Hamm and Lois Smith; the box-office hit "My Friend Dahmer" starring Ross Lynch and Anne Heche; and "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

SOURCE FilmRise