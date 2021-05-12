Filo.co to Present Virtual Innovators Event

"We have the good fortune to work with some of the most innovative accelerators, incubators, and venture studios in the world," said Filo.co's CMO, Jeffrey K. Rohrs. "As their programs went virtual this past year, they learned how to foster increased engagement, creativity, and collaboration with their participants. We're excited to share those lessons as they will benefit anyone looking to produce more impactful virtual and hybrid events in the future."

Panelists for Filo.co's Virtual Innovators webinar include:

In addition to the group discussion, each panelist will host an individual breakout session to field questions from attendees interested in learning more about their organizations. For more information and to register for this free event on May 20th at 2:00 PM EST, visit the Virtual Innovators: Lessons from a Year of Online Demo Days, Sprints, and Accelerators event page .

Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, provides the fast, flexible Filo platform for collaborative virtual events, meetings, and teams. Filo delivers an online experience that connects users, content, and resources in a seamless fashion, increasing engagement, participation, and productivity. For more information on how Filo can help your organization, visit www.filo.co .

