Filta Environmental Serves Up New Disinfectant & Sanitation Service to Northeast Ohio Restaurants

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions (Filta), a globally recognized leader in cooking oil micro filtration services for restaurants and food establishments, is pleased to announce the launch of Filta Shield, a two-step disinfectant and sanitation service for surfaces. Now available to Northeast Ohio restaurants, Filta Shield eliminates COVID-19 and up to 99% of other viruses and bacteria for up to 30 days.

As restaurants and other food establishments reopen amid the COVID-19 era, strong sanitation programs will play a critical role in their success. According to 2020 consumer reports, "restaurant is clean and sanitary" is the top decision-making factor for consumers considering where to eat. (1) Additionally, 73 percent of consumers feel more comfortable visiting restaurants that demonstrate frequent sanitation.(2)

"In times like these, sanitation and safety are critical for restaurants seeking to win back their valued customers," said Terry Walkerly, franchise owner of Filta Northeast Ohio and 2020 recipient of the Inc. 5,000 award. "Filta Shield gives them a quick, hassle-free way to give people, including their employees, the peace of mind they need to feel confident in public spaces."

A Filta Shield service includes the use of a food-safe, non-toxic disinfectant spray on all specialized equipment and surfaces, followed by wiping down all high-touch areas with a sanitizing protectant. Both solutions are FDA and EPA approved, and dry quickly to ensure zero disruption. Restaurants also receive a COVID-Safe Sanitized seal and certificate that can be displayed where customers can see it.

"This clean, simple application gives our staff and customers confident to know we care about their well-being," said Toby Heintzelman, Operations Manager, Driftwood Restaurants.

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, a globally recognized leader in active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industry, is the U.S. franchise system of United Kingdom-based Filta Group Holdings PLC (AIM: FLTA). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service which incorporates on-site micro-filtration as well as removes, recycles and replaces cooking oil. Filta provides humidity control in cold storage devices through its FiltaCool brand and prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain. Filta has nearly 150 franchisees across North America and services thousands of restaurants and commercial kitchens every week. Visit www.gofilta.com.

