Filter Press Market to Record CAGR of 3.21% with Alfa Laval AB and Andritz AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 02, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The filter press market is set to grow by USD 232.92 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing awareness for wastewater treatment, surging global paper, and pulp industry, and scarcity of natural water sources in the vicinity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the closure of mines due to environmental concerns will hamper the market growth.
Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Filter Press Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Recessed Plate Filter Press
- Plate And Frame Filter Press
- Automatic Filter Press
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The filter press market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Latham International Ltd., M.W. Watermark LLC, Micronics Filtration LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants of the filter press market in the industrial machinery sector.
To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the filter press market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Filter Press Market size
- Filter Press Market trends
- Filter Press Market industry analysis
Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist filter press market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the filter press market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the filter press market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of filter press market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Recessed plate filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plate and frame filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automatic filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Andritz AG
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- FLSmidth and Co. AS
- Latham International Ltd.
- M.W. Watermark LLC
- Micronics Filtration LLC
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
