FiltersFast.com: A Family-Owned Business Making a Big Impact

Filtersfast.com recently hosted Wine To Water at their corporate office in Charlotte, NC. During this time, FiltersFast.com employees heard from Wine To Water founder, Doc Hendley, and also participated in a filter build.

The FiltersFast.com team assembled close to 100 Sawyer filters. Each Sawyer filter, if properly taken care of, will provide a family with water for over 10 years. Sawyer filters remove 99.99999% of all bacteria and protozoa, including disease-causing organisms such as salmonella, cholera, E.coli, giardia, and cryptosporidium. Wine To Water distributes these filters all over the world to people who have been impacted by disasters and those who lack access to clean water regularly. Sawyer filters come disassembled, so Wine To Water loves encouraging companies and organizations to host filter builds as a team-building exercise. This small task makes a big impact in the work that they do. After each filter is assembled, individuals are also given the opportunity to write a note to its recipient.

Wine To Water does more than give filters away. They teach communities the importance of having clean water to drink, how to care for their filters and how repair them when needed. FiltersFast.com was happy to host them at their corporate office and blown away by the excitement of their employees to assemble these filters.

A simple filter can save a life. Want to help? Visit www.filtersfast.com/w3 to give now.

