FiltersFast.com Sponsors Wine To Water Summit Conference

The purpose of the Wine To Water Summit Conference was to gather the Wine To Water community and help change-makers better understand the Global Water Crisis, learn how they can help fight this crisis with Wine To Water, and help them walk away equipped to make a difference in their own community and around the world.

The Summit took place on September 6th-9th. The weekend included the premier of a Wine To Water short film called Mountains to Mountains, some emotional and impactful words from Wine To Water founder, Doc Henley; inspirational talks from former NFL player, Justin Forest and Olympic gold medal gymnast, Carly Patterson and so much more. Summit attendees were also able to hear from panels made up of domestic and international Wine To Water staff, whose words and insights on the work they are doing moved all those attending the summit.

The CEO of Wine to Water, David Culbreth, kicked things off Friday morning by sharing where Wine to Water started, what they are doing now and where they plan to go in the future. He also unveiled the water charity's new mission statement "Wine To Water is committed to supporting life and dignity for all through the power of clean water."

During his talk he shared these staggering statistics:

2.1 billion people lack access to clean water

2.3 billion people lack access to improved sanitation

Waterborne illnesses are the #1 killer of children under 5

So far, Wine To Water has been able to have an impact in:

314 communities

729,650 lives

33 countries

While Wine To Water continues to make an impact all over the world, there is still so much work to do.

How can you help?

Next time you order your home's filters from FiltersFast.com, consider donating $1 to the W3 Project. FiltersFast.com takes care of all administrative fees so that your full dollar goes directly to Wine to Water. Did you know? A single dollar can provide clean water to an individual in need for up to a year.

Want to learn more? Check out www.filtersfast.com/w3

