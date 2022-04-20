Filtration and Separation Market to Reach $141.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High focus on curbing water and air pollution is expected to boost the demand for filters, which in turn drives the filtration & separation market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Filtration & Separation Market by Type (Gas And Liquid, Air), by End-User (Industrial Process, Hvac, Life Sciences, Water And Wastewater, Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global filtration and separation industry generated $93.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $141.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

High focus on curbing water and air pollution is expected to boost the demand for filters, which in turn drives the filtration & separation market growth. However, higher purchasing and running cost of the filtration system is restraining the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of nanotechnology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.



Download Sample PDF (370 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6341

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global filtration and separation market, owing to temporary halt of the production facilities.

Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were hampered on a global level, which led to decline the demand for filtration & separation in the market, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The gas & liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the gas & liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for 94% of the global filtration and separation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to large scale application of filtration & separation of liquids and gases in industrial and municipal sector. Moreover, the air segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in awareness about health for breathing pure air.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Filtration and Separation Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6341

The water & wastewater segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the water & wastewater segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global filtration and separation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to use of filtration & separation of industrial and sewage application. However, the life sciences segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapid rise in healthcare facilities and awareness for living a healthy life style.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global filtration and separation market, owing to large scale application of filtration & separation plants in the region for municipal, industrial and life science end users. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of countries such as China and India.

Leading Market Players

Porvair Plc

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alfa Laval

Danaher (Pall Corporation)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Lydall, Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6341

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Similar Reports We Have:

HVAC Equipment Market - Global HVAC equipment market is projected to reach $290.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.



HVAC Filters Market - Global HVAC filters market growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.



Industrial Air Purifiers Market - Global industrial air purifiers market growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Waste Management Equipment Market - Global waste management equipment market is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.





Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Water and Wastewater Pipe Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research