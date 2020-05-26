Filtration Group Acquires Oxyphen, Expands Membrane Offering for Life Science, Industrial and Consumer Markets

CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Group announced the acquisition of Oxyphen, an innovator in track-etched membranes. As part of the Filtration Group family, Oxyphen has strengthened its ability to partner with customers in life science, consumer and industrial markets with its customized membrane solutions.

"We are excited to have a great entrepreneur like Annette Heusser and the team at Oxyphen joining us on our common mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive," said Tim McCarty, CEO of Filtration Group.

Track-etched membrane is a high-precision manufactured film used in critical applications for life science, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Oxyphen's track-etched membrane solutions complement the already extensive porous product offering and manufacturing capability within Filtration Group's Porex business.

"Filtration Group is an ideal home for Oxyphen because we share a mission-driven and entrepreneurial culture that is customer-focused," said Oxyphen CEO, Annette Heusser. "This will enable us to solve our customers' most critical problems."

Headquartered in Wetzikon, Switzerland, Oxyphen has more than 60 employees across two facilities in Europe. For more information about Filtration Group and Oxyphen, visit www.filtrationgroup.com.

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and developing unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life sciences, industrial, fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from 140 facilities in nearly 30 countries. Please visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at: www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net.

