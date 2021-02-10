Finacity Facilitates New Lender Finance Program for GetBackd

GetBackd is an experienced FinTech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializing in financial solutions for small and medium sized business enterprises. GetBackd has experienced exponential growth by employing proprietary technology for underwriting and client acquisition. Using their internally developed risk-adjusted pricing model, GetBackd has positioned themselves to facilitate their projected growth for years to come. Xan Myburgh, CEO of GetBackd, said "the new funding facility will immediately address our capital requirements for 2021 and beyond. As the economy rebounds from the COVID pandemic, this facility strategically positions GetBackd to fully support businesses and assist in their growth and success moving forward".

For further information please visit: www.getbackd.com.

About Finacity

Finacity, a member of the Greensill family of companies, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US$100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com

About Greensill

Reformers at heart, Greensill challenges the status quo by working to make global finance fairer and levelling the playing field for all businesses and people alike. The company unlocks capital so the world can put it to work.

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than US$143 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

For further information, please visit www.greensill.com.

SOURCE Finacity Corporation