FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE - An Avalanche Of Information From E3 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX® brought FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE to the forefront of the company's E3 2019 Live Event, showcasing in-depth gameplay and a line-up of special editions ahead of the title's hands-on debut for consumers at E3 this week.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. To watch the battle system in action, view the "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Trailer for E3 2019" trailer here: https://youtu.be/pCJZg7pVtiI.

SQUARE ENIX also revealed details of special editions including the Deluxe Edition and SQUARE ENIX Store exclusive "1st Class Edition" for the ultimate collector.

The Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order now, contains a hardback art book featuring stunning concept art, a Mini-Soundtrack CD, Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Cactuar in game, and a Sephiroth SteelBook® Case. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital Mini-Soundtrack, and Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Carbuncle and Cactuar in game.

The "1st Class Edition" includes all Deluxe Edition content, the Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC, as well as a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona box set (bundled separately), which is available to pre-order in limited quantities from the SQUARE ENIX Store.

Those who pre-order any version of the game from select retailers will also receive the Chocobo™ Chick Summon Materia DLC at launch. Those who pre-order any digital edition from the PlayStation®Store will also receive the Cloud & Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system.

In addition, details of the game's voice cast were unveiled, including:

Cloud, voiced by Cody Christian ( All American, Teen Wolf )

( ) Barret, voiced by John Eric Bentley ( Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Independence Day: Resurgence )

( ) Aerith, voiced by Briana White ( Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Occupants )

( ) Tifa, voiced by Britt Baron ( GLOW )

( ) Jessie, voiced by Erica Lindbeck ( Spider-Man, Persona 5, ThunderCats Roar )

( ) Biggs , voiced by Gideon Emery ( Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Teen Wolf )

( ) Wedge, voiced by Matt Jones ( Breaking Bad )

( ) Sephiroth, voiced by Tyler Hoechlin

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will be available first for the PlayStation®4 system from March 3, 2020, with English, Japanese, French and German voiceover and English, French, LatAm Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, German and Spanish subtitles. For more information, visit: http://ffvii-remake.com.

The title is not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

