Final I-880 Express Lanes Sign Installation To Begin Next Week

Final sign installation will begin in the southbound direction, with crews starting at Hegenberger Road in Oakland and making their way to Dixon Landing Road near the Fremont/Milpitas border. Northbound work will follow, beginning at Dixon Landing Road and extending to Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo. All work will be done in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work schedules running from Monday night/Tuesday mornings through Friday night/Saturday mornings. Travelers can expect delays in the corridor, as both the far-left lane (lane 1) and the adjacent lane (lane 2) will be closed for five-mile stretches to accommodate this work.

To prepare travelers for the start of tolling in the far-left lanes next month, the new signs indicate that FasTrak® is required to use the Express Lanes, that carpools with 3+ occupants may travel toll free, that two-person carpools receive discounted tolls, and that the Express Lane hours of operation will be weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. These rules will not take effect until tolling begins in late September. In the interim, the lanes will continue to operate as 2+ carpool lanes on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use the future Express Lanes, as well as to view a series of easy-to-watch videos explaining all aspects of the I-880 Express Lanes.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

