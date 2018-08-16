Final USPSTF Cervical Cancer Screening Recommendations Retain "A" Grade for Pap + HPV for Women Ages 30 to 65

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq : HOLX ), a pioneer in cervical cancer screening, commends the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) for retaining in their final cervical cancer screening recommendations released today "A" grades for Pap tests in women 21 to 29 years old, and Pap + HPV in women ages 30 to 65 years old.1

Hologic manufactures the leading cervical cancer screening products in the United States: the ThinPrep® Pap test, which helps healthcare providers detect the presence of abnormal cervical cells; and the Aptima® HPV assay, which identifies the high-risk HPV (human papillomavirus) infections most likely to lead to cervical disease.2-4 Both tests are performed from a single patient sample.

Data from multiple, large studies conducted among women over 30 years of age in the United States demonstrate that screening with Pap+HPV Together™ identifies more cervical pre-cancer and cancer than either test used alone.5,6,7,8,9,10 Guidelines from leading professional societies such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)11, the American Cancer Society12, the Society for Gynecological Oncology13, and the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology14 recommend Pap + HPV for women between the ages of 30 and 65.

"We believe all women deserve access to the best healthcare strategies for monitoring and preserving their health and well-being," said Steve MacMillan, Hologic's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The A grade recommendation for Pap+HPV Together ensures that women will continue to have access to the most commonly used cervical cancer screening method in the United States, an approach that we believe is simple, highly accurate and cost-effective.15"

About Pap+HPV Together™



Both Hologic's ThinPrep® Pap test and its Aptima® HPV Assay are the market-leading products for cervical cancer screening in the U.S.16 More information about the value of Pap+HPV Together is available at PapPlusHPV.com.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

