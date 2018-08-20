Final Week of Qualifying for GEARWRENCH Win a Camaro Challenge Features Four Regional Events

The GEARWRENCH Challenge is designed off the side profile of the No. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race car, driven by Jamie McMurray. It includes four timed activity stations using GEARWRENCH tools. Challengers compete for the fastest times in an effort to win a custom GEARWRENCH 2018 Camaro SS, as well as other prizes.

The top three fastest contestants in the nation will be flown to Las Vegas for an all-expense paid trip to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400, to be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16.

The top three times in the nation currently belong to:

Steve Steiner (10.294) of Spring Lake Park, Minn.

(10.294) of Emil Zarn (10.446 seconds) of Durant, Okla.

(10.446 seconds) of John Kreymborg (11.189) of Southampton, NY

For more information, click here. Updates are also available by following @gearwrenchtools on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

