Finalists Announced for 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 96 finalists have been selected from 23 countries for the eighth annual S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 15 categories and is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Christopher Bacon, Producer, Global Metals Awards, S&P Global Platts, said: "Despite the human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, we are pleased to announce the contributions and accomplishments of those in the essential metals and mining value chains are important and worth celebrating, especially in these challenging times. The Global Metals Awards program will look and feel different this year, but will be no less important in the recognition of innovation, evolution and achievement. This year's nominations, which have continued amid these difficult times, reflected the industry's ability to adapt and continue to find creative solutions to ensure a brighter future. We congratulate the finalists of the Global Metals Awards on their achievements and look forward to a special virtual event to unveil the winners in June."

In particular, this year's nominations process showed strong interest in the Industry Leadership Award for Steel and a noticeable increase in participation for the Industry Leadership Award for Scrap & Recycling. The prestigious CEO of Year and Lifetime Achievement awards continued to be heavily contested, but notable was the increased number of distinguished, accomplished women in the metals and mining industry put forward for highest honors.

The new Rising Star Individual category, recognizing distinctive difference-making performance and leadership, received nomination support industry wide. As well, other categories resonating this year included: Breakthrough Solution of the Year (which honors research and development advancements, especially sensitive to environmental impacts), and Corporate Social Responsibility award, acknowledging community and other support efforts, even before the industry-wide actions being taken this year to alleviate hardships faced by so many due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With much to celebrate in the metals and mining industry, S&P Global Platts is proud to honor all Finalists and welcomes the opportunity to announce the Winners in its annual showcase awards program this year via a new digital showcase. Winners of the Global Metals Awards will be announced June 30 in an online celebration, which also will include a series of commentaries from winners and the industry in tangential activities that will continue in the days and weeks immediately following the event.

The program's independent panel of judges will select winners from the list of finalists in each individual awards category. To be chosen from the entire list of finalist companies, will be the 2020 Metals Company of the Year.

Corporate and industry representatives and accredited media may attend the virtual Awards event, no advance registration required. Refinitiv is the 2020 sponsor of the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards program, which is also supported by Women in Mining. For sponsorship opportunities and information, contact Irina Bondareva at +44 7976 684 617.

For event and program updates, visit www.GlobalMetalsAwards.com. Watch for special reports and a weekly industry interview series on Platts Live, focused on Market Growth, Sustainable Finance, People, Innovation and Trade.

Media Contacts:

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy +1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil, gas, LNG, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

Related Links

http://www.platts.com

