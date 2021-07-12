Finalists Announced for the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") is pleased to announce that 12 financial advisors have been selected as finalists for the 2021 Invest in Others Awards.

Now in its 15th year, the Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Through this flagship program, Invest in Others has recognized 74 award winners, partnered with more than 375 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories, and donated over $3 million to causes championed by financial advisors.

Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits in order to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. The designated nonprofits of award finalists and winners will receive donations of up to $75,000 from Invest in Others.

Awards will be presented at the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 22, 2021 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston. Top sponsors include Advisor Group, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers. To learn more about the finalists and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

By award category, the 2021 finalists are:

Catalyst

Amy Doherty of Centinel Financial Group, LLC in Osterville, Mass. , for Wellstrong, Inc.

of Centinel Financial Group, LLC in , for Wellstrong, Inc. Bob Swift of TCI Wealth Advisors in Tucson, Ariz. , for 3rd Decade

of TCI Wealth Advisors in , for 3rd Decade Ralph Ujano Jr. of The Ujano Advisory Group LLC in McKinney, Tex. , for Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas

Community Service

Roger S. Green of Green Financial Resources, LLC in Duluth, Ga. , for Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc.

of Green Financial Resources, LLC in , for Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc. Ruben Rozental of PGI Wealth Management in Miami, Fla. , for Commit and Act (US)

of PGI Wealth Management in , for Commit and Act (US) Elizabeth M. Shabaker of Versant Capital Management, Inc. in Phoenix, Ariz. , for Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona

Volunteer of the Year

Kenneth "Larry" Agee of Agee Financial Group in Lake Charles, La. , for Disaster Aid USA

, for Disaster Aid Kevin S. Bode of Northwestern Mutual in New Kensington, Pa. , for Knead Community Café

of Northwestern Mutual in , for Knead Community Café Isaac Simon of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in New York, N.Y. , for Coalition for the Homeless

Lifetime Achievement

Peter Chieco of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Greenwich, Conn. , for Cooley's Anemia Foundation

of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in , for Cooley's Anemia Foundation Ferdinand Garcia of Woodbury Financial in San Francisco, Calif. , for San Francisco AIDS Foundation

of Woodbury Financial in , for San Francisco AIDS Foundation Dan Jenkins of JKS Financial at Northwestern Mutual in Pittsburgh, Pa. , for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

"This year's finalists have demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities through leadership and dedicated service to a wide range of charities, helping to advance causes such as education and youth programs, health and wellness, and hunger and poverty prevention," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "We look forward to bringing the industry together in September to honor these financial advisors and celebrate our 15th year of investing in others."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kaileen Cote, Assistant Director of Marketing

Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

[email protected] | 978.761.7883

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

Related Links

http://investinothers.org

