Finalists Announced for the Arizona Medicaid Innovation Challenge

PHOENIX, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Health is proud to announce the finalists for the Arizona Medicaid Innovation Challenge, in partnership with Jami Snyder, Director of the Arizona's Medicaid Agency, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), and the Center for Health Care Strategies.

The Medicaid Innovation Challenge is a unique partnership with the state Medicaid Agency to bridge the gap between market need and market ready solutions. The project represents a new approach towards building collaboration and capacity within the Medicaid ecosystem. Arizona Medicaid Director, Jami Snyder says, "We see strong value in this project bringing together plans, Medicaid thought leaders, and new vendors. We want to provide plan leaders with the tools and capacity to identify promising vendors to address the next generation of challenges in Medicaid delivery."

The event will be live-streamed for public viewing. Interested participants can join the event's live-stream on March 29th, 2019, starting at 9am PT/12pm ET.

The Arizona Medicaid Innovation Challenge, is the culmination of several months work in identifying market-ready, pioneering healthcare entrepreneurs to present their business models for innovation to the seven MCO's in Arizona, and present the value their solution can bring to Arizona Medicaid in addressing either risk identification and referrals in the social determinants of health or improved solutions for digital member engagement.

From a pool of many dozens of applicants, the Selection Committee, comprised of representatives from each of Arizona's Managed Care Organizations and leadership from AHCCCS, selected eight finalists who will present in Arizona and feature in the live stream event:

For more information on speakers, and the event sessions, please see the agenda. We hope you can join us for this important event in public health and Medicaid innovation.

About Us: Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of State Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. We match market need and Medicaid priorities against market and product fit.

The Center for Health Care Strategies is a non-profit policy resource center focused on advancing innovations in health care delivery for low-income Americans. Leveraging its previous work in the digital health for underserved populations space, CHCS is working alongside Adaptation Health on this Innovation Challenge to provide Medicaid policy expertise, insight and support.

The Medicaid Innovation Challenge is made possible by support from the Kresge Foundation , the California Health Care Foundation , the Vitalyst Health Foundation, and AHCCCS .

