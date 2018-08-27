Finalists for all Categories Announced for Upcoming 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards, Organized by Hozpitality Group

The most awaited popular choice awards for Hospitality leaders in Dubai will be held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on 28th Nov. 2018  

After receiving over 82,000 votes, the top Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held on 28th Nov. 2018 at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until end of Oct 2018. Gold and Silver winners for each category will be announced at the award ceremony on 28th Nov. 2018. We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting. The final result will be based on results of the online voting.

The Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Group while the category Sponsors are Barakat Foods, Zarya Wellness & ICCA Dubai. Among other partners are:- ZEE TV Middle East, ZEE Cinema, &TV, TTG MENA, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events. Radio partner is Suno 1024.

The 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. The voting should only take 5 minutes, and your responses are completely anonymous said Raj.



The list of all the finalists can also be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2018

   
    FINALISTS (PERSONAL CATEGORIES)


    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year
    Omer Z. Kaddouri, President and CEO, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation
    Pascal Gauvin, CEO, India, Middle East and Africa, InterContinental Hotels Group
    Olivier Granet, MD and COO, AccorHotels Middle East
    Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, Damac Hotels & Resorts
    Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group
    Hamza Mustafa, CEO, PCFC Hotels
    Michael Wale, CEO, Kerzner International

    Hospitality Excellence:- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year
    Hamza Mustafa, CEO, PCFC Hotels
    Mohamed Almulla, CEO, Dubai Parks & Resorts
    Cherif Hosny, Chief Hospitality Officer, Meraas
    Jalil Mekouar, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality
    Omar A Khalaf, Chief Financial Officer, Habtoor Hospitality

    Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the year
    Elena Weber, CEO & Founder, Icons Worldwide, Dubai
    Bhupender Nath, Founder and MD, Passion F&B Management Dubai
    Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai
    Kulwant Singh, CEO, Lama Tours Dubai
    Akhilesh Bahl, CEO, Malt & Salt Hospitality
    Praveen Bhatnagar, CEO, JSB Group Dubai
    Jeffrey Torres, MD, Bar Maestros, The Maestros, Talk Hang Restaurant, UAE

    Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year
    Mark Kirby, GM, Armani Hotel Dubai
    Bill Keffer, GM, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Amit Arora, Cluster GM, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Ras Al Khaimah
    Cenk Ünverdi, GM, Rixos the Palm, Dubai
    Olwin Desouza, General Manager, Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai
    Reda Moukhtar, GM, Atana Hotel, Dubai
    Reuben Mifsud, Cluster GM, Meydan Hotels & Hospitality

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year
    Jomel Magandam, Commis Chef, Towers Rotana Hotel Dubai
    Lourenco Dias, Chief Steward, JW Marriott Hotel Dubai
    Nizar Thayyil, Reservations Agent, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Helen Mae Nugas, Housekeeping Ordertaker, Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman
    Oluwafemi Adebayo Talabi, Tailor, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
    Michael Naguib, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai
    Aslam Shaikh, Stewarding, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year
    Uwe Micheel, Director of Kitchens, Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek
    Venkatesh Parthasarathy, Reservations Agent, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Emad Elmaghraby, Asst. Ex. Manager, Golden Tulip Sharma Resort. KSA
    Layali Nashashibi, Director of PR, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Jordan
    Ulrich Hoffmeister, GM, Jumeira Rotana Dubai
    Sebastiao Ferrao, Chief Engineer, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Maricel Diaz, Reservations Executive, Canvas Hotel Dubai, Mgallery by Sofitel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
    Fatima Zahra, Reservations Agent, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Geraldine Torres, F&B Service, McGettigan's Souk Madinat Jumeirah
    Sandesh Khawas, Barista, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    Thin El Ei San, Hostess, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Sunil Nair, F&B Manager, Dubai International Hotel
    Ronin Ronald Endozo, Operations Manager, Fraser Suites Dubai
    Hemal Pushpa, Waiter, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services
    Mohanad Amer, Director of Front Office Ops, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Emilia Ngwa Manka'a, Lobby Hostess, Atana Hotel Dubai
    Sabreen Alhwiti, Spa Supervisor, Golden Tulip Sharma Resort, KSA
    John Paul, Guest Relations Host, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai
    Jose Ramir Perez, Brand Ambassador, Al Khayyat Investment Group, UAE
    Ritika Singh, Asst Guest Services Manager, Canvas Hotel Dubai,
    Mgallery by Sofitel
    Norena Lising, Front Office Supervisor, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping
    Gerard Claude Anderson, Ex. Housekeeper, Four Points by Sheraton
    Sheikh Zayed Road
    Lea Ruhimbaccus, Executive Housekeeper, Fairmont Dubai
    Kamal Kathri, Housekeeping Attendant, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Sylvia Darvi, Director of Housekeeping, Atana Hotel, Dubai
    Nadeem Saleem, Asst. Manager- Housekeeping, Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman
    Safiul Alam, Housekeeping Supervisor, Coral Dubai Al Barsha
    Chandana Senarathappuhamilage, Attendant, Canvas Hotel Dubai, Mgallery by
    Sofitel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
    Aseem Kapoor, Corporate Director of HR, Emaar Hospitality Group
    Stephanie Lewis, Director of HR, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Stephane Del Prete, Dir. of Talent & Culture, Swissôtel Al Ghurair &
    Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair
    Hany Radwan, Director of HR, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai
    Mustafa Hassan, HR Manager, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Kruthika Balasubramanian, HR & Training Executive, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Tanushree Kaul, HR Executive, Canvas Hotel Dubai, Mgallery by Sofitel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
    Mohanad Amer, Director of Front Office Ops, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Richie Lina, AYS Supervisor, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai
    Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Front Office Manager, Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman
    Shadi Al Hakim, Director of Rooms, The H Hotel Dubai
    Erwin G. Narito, Duty Manager, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Barsha
    Muhammad Arshad, Bellman, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai
    Nikeet Desai - Front Office Manager, QE2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering
    Mohamed Abdelwaha, Dir. Of Engineering, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
    Safdar Ali, Engineering Incharge, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
    Butch Lim, Chief Engineer, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
    Gopakumar Menon, Dir. Engineering, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
    Bal Bahadur, Technician, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Bapurao Bhosle, Director of Engineering, Emaar Hospitality Group Dubai
    Abith Abdulmajeed, Foreman, Dubai International Hotel

    Hospitality Excellence:- IT
    Rizwan Mohammed, Director of IT, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Prajeeth Johnson, Director of IT, Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel
    Living Al Ghurair
    Shiras Nahas, IT Assistant, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Keith L'Esteve, IT Director, Fairmont Dubai
    Manivel Solaiyan, Assistant IT Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Sanil Kumar, Director of IT, Dubai International Hotel
    Khuram Shazad Malik, IT Executive, Canvas Hotel Dubai, Mgallery by Sofitel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary
    Esther Lwoyelo, Kitchen Coordinator, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Milan Shrestha, Coordinator, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
    Aileen Biscocho, Executive Secretary, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
    Sonia Almarinez, Executive Secretary, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Nedelin Pajo, PA to GM, Media Rotana Dubai
    Carmina Campomanes, PA to GM, Grand Excelsior Hotel Bur Dubai
    Alfonso Lastimosa Alilin, Engineering Coordinator, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham
    Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness
    Dewa Ayu Ariantini, Spa Therapist, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi
    Muhammad Haseeb, Leisure Attendant, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
    Fransiska Saerani, Spa Therapist, Senso, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
    Tosheva Vyara, Spa Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel
    Marife Siriban, Spa Manager, Dubai International Hotel
    Lisa Dlima, Spa Receptionist, Canvas Hotel Dubai, Mgallery by Sofitel
    Dilip Chaudhary, Recreation Supervisor, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
    Anita Gomes, Sr. Manager, Digital & Communications, Emaar Hospitality Group,
    Dubai
    Salwa Azar, Marketing Director, Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
    Sophia Tamang, Head of Business Strategy, AFC Holidays
    Yehia Shehata, Director of Sales, The Bonnington Hotel and Residence JLT
    Hussain Gardezi, Sales Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    Terje Abrams, PR Manager, Fairmont Dubai
    Argie Maglalang, Marketing Assistant, Dubai International Hotel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance
    Thamim Karim Pathala, Finance Ex., Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
    Crishantha Meepitiya, Chief Accountant, Four Points by Sheraton Complex Dubai
    Mohamed Reda, Finance Manager, Palma Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain
    Muhammad Ejaz Qureshi, Income Auditor, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    Jyothi Pillai, Sr. Management Accountant, Dubai International Hotel
    Hakim Jan, General Accountant, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai
    V. Narayan, Dir. Of Finance, QE2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase
    Tamer Abdelwahab, Director of Purchasing, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Shynu Narayanan, Purchase Ex., Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
    Mohamed Fouad, Purchase Manager, Jood Palace Dubai
    Zehra Masood, Purchasing Manager, Fairmont Dubai
    Thomas Abraham, Purchase Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai
    Galagedarage Piyasena, Purchase Manager, Dubai International Hotel
    Nikhil KR, Purchase Officer, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year
    Cedric Darthial, Executive Chef, Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
    Nurettin Celik, Executive Chef, Rixos the Palm, Dubai
    Akhilesh Singh, Executive Chef, Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al
    Ghurair
    Roberto Segura, Executive Chef, Waka Restaurant and Bar, Dubai
    Lal Tamang, Executive Chef, Roda Hotels Dubai
    Navin Chauhan, Executive Chef, Asha's Restaurants International Limited
    Rudolf Segers, Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

    Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year
    Abdul Azeez Thokur, CDC, Towers Rotana Hotel Dubai
    Salvo Sardo, CDC, Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
    Muchie Masunungure, Head Chef, The Farm Restaurant, Dubai
    Mohammad Iqbal, CDC, JW Marriott Hotel Dubai
    Royston Vas, CDC, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah
    Syed Ali, CDC, Zero Gravity Dubai
    Mounir Al Khatib, CDC, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

    Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year
    Faraj Salah, Arabic Sous Chef, Jood Palace Hotel Dubai
    Ashraf Rashad Fathy, Executive Sous Chef, Golden Tulip Bahrain Hotel
    Aung Zwa Moe, Sous Chef, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
    Jayatissa Kuragodage, Sous Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Arun Thiyagarajan, Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
    Alaa Al Nachar, Executive Sous Chef, Grand Millennium Dubai
    Murry Lane, Sous Chef, QE2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year
    David Jezreel Pamplona, DCDP, Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai
    Suresh Pandey, DCDP, Roda Al Murooj Hotel, Dubai
    Harshani Sandamali Desapriya, Commis Chef, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
    Nithin Kumar, Chef, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
    Shashika Lakshan, DCDP, Hilton Dubai The Walk
    Komang Wirantawan, CDP, Hyatt Regency Dubai and Galleria
    H.A Supun Lakmal, Pastry Chef, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year
    Shaikha Almemari, Head Chef, Gateau Fait Maison, Fujairah
    Saradhi Dakara, Head Chef, The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill, Dubai
    Jiju Paul, Executive Sous Chef, Fairmont Ajman
    Rakan Aloraifi, Sr. CDP, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre
    Kapila Amaratunga, Ex. Pastry Chef, W Dubai - The Palm
    Anan Tumya, Thai Chef, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay
    Franklin Obi, CDP, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

    FINALISTS (CORPORATE CATEGORIES)
    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star)
    Park Hyatt Dubai
    Armani Hotel Dubai
    Rixos The Palm Dubai
    Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
    JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
    Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star)
    The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel
    Gloria Hotel Dubai
    Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
    Atana Hotel Dubai
    Jumeira Rotana Dubai
    Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai
    Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star)
    The Arabian Park Hotel & Park Hotel Apartments
    Tulip Inn Ras Al Khaimah
    Ibis Styles Jumeira Dubai
    Ibis One Central, Dubai
    Rove City Centre Dubai
    Rove Downtown Dubai
    Ibis Dubai Deira City Centre

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments)
    Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai
    DAMAC Maison Royale The Distinction, Dubai
    Fraser Suites Dubai Hotel Apartments
    Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments, Dubai Marina
    First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai
    Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair Dubai
    Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives)
    Fairmont Dubai
    JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Duqm, Oman
    Gloria Hotel Dubai
    Dusit Thani Dubai
    TIME Grand Plaza Hotel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Weekend Getaway)
    The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
    Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
    Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
    The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
    Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi
    Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah
    Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Heritage Resort)
    Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Quwain
    Telal Resort, Al Ain
    Hilton Abu Dhabi
    The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
    Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Dubai
    Ahmedia Heritage Guest House Dubai
    Marjan Island Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Boutique Hotel)
    Manzil Downtown, Dubai
    Raviz Centerpoint Hotel, Dubai
    Desert Palm Resort & Hotel
    Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay Dubai
    Park Regis Boutique Hotel Dubai
    Vida Downtown Dubai
    Armani Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the year
    The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
    FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai
    Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi
    Address Downtown Dubai
    Lapita Hotel Dubai
    Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront
    Grand Millennium Business Bay

    Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Deluxe Hotel of the year
    Park Regis Lotus Hotel, Bahrain
    Rove Dubai Marina
    Al Bandar Rotana Dubai
    Rose Park Hotel Dubai
    Double tree by Hilton Business Bay
    Rove Trade Center Dubai
    Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian)
    Mahec by Satish Arora, Dubai
    Mint Leaf of London, Dubai
    The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor
    Moombai & Co, The H Hotel Dubai
    Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm Dubai
    Bombay Brasserie at Taj Dubai
    Khyber, Dukes Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Radio Listeners Choice Awards)
    Level 43 Sky Lounge Dubai
    Asha's Dubai
    Nine7One Restaurant, Oberoi Dubai
    Chutneys, Movenpick Hotel, Oud Metha Dubai
    Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor Dubai
    Benjarong Royal Thai Cuisine, Dusit Thani Dubai
    London Dairy Café, La Mer, Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian)
    Ronda Locatelli,Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
    MATTO Italian restaurant, Dubai
    Villa Toscana, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
    C House Milano Restaurant, Dubai
    District by Amalfi, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi
    L'Olivo Ristorante, Rixos the Palm Dubai
    Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican)
    Maria Bonita Taco Shop & Grill, Dubai
    Cinco De Mayo, InterContinental Jordan
    ZOCO Dubai
    Cactus Jacks - Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
    El Chico Restaurant Dubai
    La Tablita Dubai
    Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Lounge Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others)
    Culinary Boutique, Dubai
    Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera
    Jamaica Blue Fine Coffees, Dubai
    Seascape Restaurant, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
    PRIME, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
    Shayan Restaurant, Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair
    London Dairy Café, La Mer, Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)
    Villa Beirut, Dubai
    Bourj Al Hamam, InterContinental Jordan
    Marjan, Waldorf Astoria Ras AL Khaimah
    Al Hadheerah Desert Restaurant, Dubai
    Al Waha, Jood Palace Hotel, Dubai
    Al Tannour, Crowne Plaza Dubai
    Aseelah, Radisson Blu Hotel, Diera Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American)
    Chili's, Dubai
    Sugarfactory Restaurant Dubai
    The BlackSmith, Wyndham Dubai Marina
    Tony Roma's, Dubai
    Clinton St. Baking Company, Dubai
    Scots American Grill, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai
    Lexington Grill, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Healthy Food)
    The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai
    The Roost Rotisserie, Dubai
    La Farine Café & Bakery, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Sophie's Café Dubai
    Sesame Restaurant Dubai
    Super Natural Kitchen, Dubai Mall
    Skye & Walker, Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek

    Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Lounge/Night Club)
    Iris Dubai
    Headlines Bistro & Cafe, Dubai
    Drai's Dubai
    Indie DIFC
    Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
    Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi
    Yacht Club, QE2 Hotel Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year
    Spa ZEN, Nassima Royal Hotel, Dubai
    Conrad Spa, Dubai
    Amara Spa, Park Hyatt Dubai
    ESPA at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi
    Eminence Spa, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
    Waldorf Astoria Spa, Ras Al Khaimah
    Timeless Spa, Dubai International Hotel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Car Rental of the year
    Al Muftah Rent A Car, Doha
    Thrifty Car Rental UAE
    Hertz Car Rental Dubai
    National Car Rental Dubai
    Europcar Dubai
    Diamond Lease LLC Dubai
    Avis UAE

    Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year
    Farnek Services LLC
    Al Jazeera International Catering LLC
    TIME Facilities Management, UAE
    Washmen Dubai
    Deyaar Facilities Management, Dubai
    Emrill Dubai
    Reliance FM UAE

    Hospitality Excellence:- Best Travel Company of the year
    Nem Travel & Tours Dubai
    Golden Tours Oman
    Musandam Sea Adventure Travel & Tourism, Oman
    AFC Holidays
    Al Rostamani Travel & Holidays Dubai
    Lama Tours Dubai
    MPQ Tourism LLC Dubai

    Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year
    JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
    Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
    Address Dubai Marina
    Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Duqm
    First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai
    Dusit Thani Dubai
    Dubai International Hotel

    Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the year
    Intercontinental Hotels Group
    Marriott International
    Emaar Hospitality Group
    Accor Middle East
    Jumeirah Group
    Hilton International
    Hyatt Hotels

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/voting

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

